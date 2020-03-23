Khabib Vs Ferguson At UFC 249 Should Take Place At Abu Dhabi, Says Javier Mendez

While the entire MMA community is worried about the venue of UFC 249 headlined by ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s trainer has spotted a perfect place for the fight to take place. Earlier, UFC 249 was slated to go down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 19, 2020. However, the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus has forced UFC officials and Dana White to host the fight outside the USA. While the new venue is yet to be finalised, Khabib’s trainer Javier Mendez feels that UFC 249 (Khabib vs Ferguson) should take place at Abu Dhabi amidst the coronavirus outbreak, and he has his own reasons to justify his choice in venue.

UFC 249 'Khabib vs Ferguson' might happen at Abu Dhabi

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s trainer Javier Mendez, Abu Dhabi can be considered to be the perfect place for hosting UFC 249. While the deadly coronavirus has already swept the globe with over 8,000 deaths, Abu Dhabi has faced just 113 cases (reportedly). ]Javier Mendez considers Abu Dhabi to be comparatively safer than the other venues being mooted.

During an interview with SunSport, Javier Mendez said, “I don’t know where the fights will take place, but I know Dana (White) is keeping on to the Khabib vs Tony fights, because that’s further ahead, it’s almost four and a half weeks away. It still has some breathing room and time to manoeuver. Can it go overseas? Possibly, but it all depends on the air flights, Trump might just put a ban on all flights. I do see a probable scenario, like Khabib’s father, said, and that’s fighting in Abu Dhabi. We haven’t been prepared for it but that’s where it goes it makes sense”.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)