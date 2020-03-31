Khabib Vs Ferguson Is A Cursed Fight, Claims UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier

UFC 249 headlined by Khabib vs Ferguson is once again on the verge of collapsing for the fifth consecutive time in four years after Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly got stuck in Russia amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went live on Instagram and revealed that he is expected to miss his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson, and Khabib’s teammate Daniel Cormier believes that Khabib vs Ferguson is a cursed fight that is never going to materialise. Here’s what UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said about Khabib vs Ferguson.

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson: Daniel Cormier believes Khabib vs Ferguson is cursed

During his recent interaction with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani via FaceTime, Daniel Cormier claimed that he has "never seen a fight as cursed as Khabib vs Ferguson" in his life and he thinks the fight will never ever happen. However, there are still some UFC fans who want the fight to happen under any circumstances. UFC president Dana White was also looking forward to arranging Khabib vs Ferguson behind closed doors with just ten people in attendance. However, looking at the current scenario, UFC has already offered Justin Gaethje to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249.

UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson: Khabib stuck in Russia

After training alone at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) for a couple of weeks, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov flew down to Russia for the final weeks of his training regime. However, the Russian government has since imposed a complete lockdown and are also going to shut their borders which has forced Khabib Nurmagomedov to step down from his UFC 249 bout. Justin Gaethje has already been offered to replace Khabib against Tony Ferguson for the UFC 249 main event bout but is yet to respond.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)