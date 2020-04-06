UFC President Dana White Vehemently Denies Leaked Tape Lawsuit Allegations

UFC president Dana White is reportedly having a tough time dealing with the drama surrounding the main event of UFC 249 amidst Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unfortunate exit from the fight card. However, Dana White has recently met with another misfortune as he has been named in an alleged leaked tape lawsuit. However, Dana White has vehemently denied the allegations.

Dana White being sued: UFC president denies allegations

According to UFC president Dana White, the person who named him in the leaked tape lawsuit is the same person who extorted him five years ago. The unnamed person reportedly ended up in federal prison after trying to extort Dana White five years ago. As per Dana White, the same person is again trying to extort him for a reported amount of $10 million and this time he has hired a lawyer who Dana White considers a 'convicted ‘felon’.

However, Dana White has revealed that he paid the person the last time in order to resolve the problem but he has no intention of doing it this time. Dana White revealed he is looking forward to meeting them in court and is looking to "get rid of the scumbags forever".

UFC coronavirus: UFC 249 update

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out from the fight after getting struck in Russia amidst the government lockdown. The main event of UFC 249, therefore had to go ahead without the lightweight champion and UFC has reportedly offered Justin Gaethje to step up against Tony Ferguson. According to reports, UFC 249 is still on the cards for April 18 while the final venue and Khabib’s replacement is yet to be announced officially.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)