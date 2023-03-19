UFC 286 Results: Leon Edwards Stomps Legacy At O2; Beats Kamaru Usman Convincingly

UFC 286 Results: At the second Pay-Per-View event of the month, the fight fans witnessed the much-awaited third encounter between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. While Usman vs Edwards fight was the headliner at the event, in the co-main event Justin Gaethje squared off against Rafael Fiziev. The match card was all stacked up, so who rose to the occasion at the O2 arena, let's find out.

The event saw the combination of Knockouts, submission victories, and of course the decision verdicts. However, as for the marquee fights of the night, Justin Gaethje secured a majority decision win over Fiziev. And in the main event belonged to Leon "Rocky" Edwards.

In the match, Edwards started on a positive note and landed significantly more strikes in the first two rounds. Usman, however, came back in the third with his takedown attempts and started to put pressure on Rocky. In this round, referee Herb Dean caught Edwards grabbing the fence the illegal way and penalised him by deducting a point. Following that, Usman settled in and reverberated the message that the noise of the hostile crowd in London, who were cheering for their hometown champion, won't have any impact on him. The 4th and 5th rounds were closely contested and it was difficult to gauge who got the edge. In the 5th round Edwards went for the head kick reminiscent of UFC 278, but this time Usman had the endurance to survive it. The round finished with a slugfest as both men went for the heads. In the end, it was Leon Edwards, whose hand was raised by the referee Herb Dean. With this win, Edwards has completed his first defense of the UFC Welterweight Title and goes 2-1 up over Kamaru Usman.

UFC 286 Results

Main Card

Leon Edwards (c) def. Kamaru Usman via majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)

Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena via first-round submission (armbar)

Jennifer Maia def. Casey O'Neill via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Prelims

Jack Shore def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Chris Duncan def. Omar Morales via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Yanal Ashmoz def. Sam Patterson via first-round TKO (punches)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Jafel Filho via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

Early Prelims