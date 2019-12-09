Max Holloway Reveals His Condition For A UFC Re-match Against Conor McGregor

Featherweight champion Max Holloway and former 2-time division champion Conor McGregor crossed paths on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26 and the Irish giant managed to outclass Holloway after a 3-round battle. Well, Max Holloway has never lost a fight in the featherweight division since then. The 28-year-old Hawaiian champion defeated some of the best featherweight fighters of UFC before getting his hands on the 145 lbs Gold. Both, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway have risen to extreme prominence since their original fight and UFC fans have often demanded a re-match between them. Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway has finally revealed his thoughts on the re-match.

UFC: Max Holloway’s take on Conor McGregor

While the entire UFC roster is going crazy over a big money-fight against Conor McGregor, featherweight champion Max Holloway keeps a different stance. The Hawaiian champion wants to run it back with Conor McGregor but only if he is at his best. According to Max Holloway, the Conor McGregor he fought was at his very best and he has a lot of respect for that man. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the current featherweight king said: “If Mystic Mac arrives and if he wants to be like that what he was a couple of years ago when he was the greatest mixed martial artist in the world, and he wants to be great again, sure we’re going to run into each other.” Max Holloway further said that he has a lot of respect for Conor McGregor for his contributions to the sport. When asked about Conor McGregor’s personal life drama, the featherweight champ said that McGregor comes up short like anybody else and it is okay since we are all humans.

