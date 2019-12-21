Watch Alex Oliveira's Forehead Split Open After Brutal 'Hell-Bow' From Gunnar Nelson

If you are a hardcore MMA fan, then you are accustomed to seeing a lot of blood and brutal injuries. Blood bath and dog fights are normal in MMA. However, there have been some fights that have literally shocked the entire MMA community with their harsh outcomes. Gunnar Nelson vs Alex Oliveira at UFC 231 was definitely one such fight that horrified the fans with its brutal result. Gunnar Nelson emerged out as the winner but the way he did it was absolutely terrifying. He left his opponent Alex Oliveira bloodied and bruised in the worst way possible. Let us take a look at the fight.

Gunnar Nelson destroys Alex Oliveira in an epic bloodbath! pic.twitter.com/uR9v3vZ7RB — Dustin Barton (@SozeDPB) December 9, 2018

UFC: The ‘hell bow’ that split opened Alex Oliveira’s forehead

A lot of veterans doubted Gunnar Nelson’s chances against Alex Oliveria in his much-awaited UFC return. However, the Icelandic pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career in an unexpected way. Gunnar Nelson submitted Alex Oliveira in round number two via a rare naked choke. However, before going for the deadly submission, Gunnar Nelson landed plenty of ‘nasty’ elbows on his rival. One of them, in particular, split Alex Oliveira’s forehead wide open. Blood was pouring down all over his face. It was terrific to watch as ‘Cowboy’ looked absolutely helpless. He had to submit his night at a bad note. Take a look at the insane blood bath that shivered the entire MMA community.

Gunnar Nelson was confident about his victory and he did exactly what he had planned. In a post-fight interview with MMA Fighting, the Icelandic gladiator said, “It ended the way I expected. I believe he (Alex Oliveira) hit me in the back of the head, caught me with the shot and got me a little bit disoriented. I was surviving there, but I was able to finish the job.”

No wonder, Alex Oliveira vs Gunnar Nelson will always be one of the deadliest fights in UFC history.

