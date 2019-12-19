UFC: Joe Rogan Feels That UFC Should Fire Their Judges, Slams Their Scoring Methods

Joe Rogan is one of the most prominent personalities of UFC. He has been with the promotion from its initial days. The veteran UFC commentator has experienced all the iconic moments of UFC in front of his eyes. However, there’s something that is bothering Joe Rogan. According to Joe Rogan, UFC should fire all their judges as they have no experience in martial arts and they keep on ruining iconic fights.

UFC: Joe Rogan and Max Holloway slams the UFC judges

After Max Holloway’s controversial title loss against Alexander Volkanovski at the co-main event of UFC 245, things took a turn for the worst. After a hard-fought battle of five rounds, Alexander Volkanovski was awarded the featherweight gold and Max Holloway felt that it was unfair. The Hawaiian featherweight slammed the judges for their ‘bizarre’ scoring. He continued his rant on the recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast on 18th December. During his conversation with Joe Rogan, Max Holloway gave his opinion on his latest fight and said, “When I was in there, in my mind, I thought I won. When you think about it, I thought I was landing more damaging shots to the head and body."

Joe Rogan was totally on Max Holloway’s side. He went on to slam the judges for their bizarre scoring methods. According to the veteran commentator, the ‘10-point must’ system “suc*s” as he referred to it as a boxing system. “We should not have the system. We (MMA) should have a more comprehensive system that recognizes us,” said Joe Rogan.

He further took a dig at the judges for not having any experience in Mixed Martial Arts field. According to Joe, UFC judges have no martial arts experience and they are just here after completing some courses. Thus, the promotion needs to fire them.

“When you see some of these people that are judging, you know they’ve never done anything. They don’t have any idea of what’s going on, they just have a cursory understanding of fighting, and that’s not acceptable for the highest level of the game,” said Joe Rogan in his podcast.

