UFC Fighter Alistair Overeem Suffers GRUESOME Injury With Lip Hanging From His Face

Alistair Overeem is one of the finest heavyweights to have ever played the sport of MMA. “The Demolition Man” has gifted fans a lot of spectacular moments in his career till now and his latest fight was definitely one of them. Well, Alistair Overeem got brutally knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the final round of their five-round fight but Overeem’s ability to take dirty shots impressed UFC fans all over the world.

UFC: Alistair Overeem suffers horrific lip injury

The UFC veteran with 45 victories faced the 18th loss of his MMA career on Saturday night against the undefeated Surinamese. Well, Alistair Overeem was about to break Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s undefeated streak but fate turned out differently in the fifth round, as Alistair Overeem faced one of the most horrific injuries of his UFC career.

Getting stitched up. Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me - but hope u guys enjoyed the fight 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😌 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 8, 2019

After a brief fight of four rounds, Alistair Overeem held a superior place in the judge’s scorecard but as Mike Tyson said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face”. Undefeated Jairzinho Rozzenstruik planted a deadly punch over Alistair Overeem’s face, leaving him strangled with a horrific cut in the final minutes of the fight. If you have the courage, take a look at Alistair Overeem’s injury.

UFC: Throwback to Alistair Overeem’s another horrific night

This is not the first time for Alistair Overeem since “The Demolition Man” has been victimised with brutal knockouts in the past. No doubt he has done the same to many of his opponents but Overeem’s fate has not been on his side in a lot of fights. Before Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Francis Ngannou did something similar with Alistair Overeem. Take a look at Francis Ngannou’s deadly right hand that left Alistair Overeem out cold at UFC 218 co-main event.

