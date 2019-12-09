The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UFC Fighter Alistair Overeem Suffers GRUESOME Injury With Lip Hanging From His Face

other sports

Alistair Overeem put down a massive show in his latest fight at UFC on ESPN 7. However, Jairzinho Rozenstruik got the last laugh with a deadly knockout.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
UFC

Alistair Overeem is one of the finest heavyweights to have ever played the sport of MMA. “The Demolition Man” has gifted fans a lot of spectacular moments in his career till now and his latest fight was definitely one of them. Well, Alistair Overeem got brutally knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the final round of their five-round fight but Overeem’s ability to take dirty shots impressed UFC fans all over the world.

Also Read | UFC: Former Champion Renan Barao Released From UFC After 5 Straight Losses

UFC: Alistair Overeem suffers horrific lip injury

The UFC veteran with 45 victories faced the 18th loss of his MMA career on Saturday night against the undefeated Surinamese. Well, Alistair Overeem was about to break Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s undefeated streak but fate turned out differently in the fifth round, as Alistair Overeem faced one of the most horrific injuries of his UFC career.

After a brief fight of four rounds, Alistair Overeem held a superior place in the judge’s scorecard but as Mike Tyson said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face”. Undefeated Jairzinho Rozzenstruik planted a deadly punch over Alistair Overeem’s face, leaving him strangled with a horrific cut in the final minutes of the fight. If you have the courage, take a look at Alistair Overeem’s injury.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

Also Read | UFC Attacks Mark Hunt And Demands $388,000 In Attorney Fees Following Court Win

UFC: Throwback to Alistair Overeem’s another horrific night

This is not the first time for Alistair Overeem since “The Demolition Man” has been victimised with brutal knockouts in the past. No doubt he has done the same to many of his opponents but Overeem’s fate has not been on his side in a lot of fights. Before Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Francis Ngannou did something similar with Alistair Overeem. Take a look at Francis Ngannou’s deadly right hand that left Alistair Overeem out cold at UFC 218 co-main event.

Also Read | UFC News: Frankie Edgar Replaces Brian Ortega At UFC Fight Night 165

Also Read | UFC: Justin Gaethje Baits Conor McGregor For A Future Fight By Ridiculing His Comeback

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG