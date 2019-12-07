UFC Attacks Mark Hunt And Demands $388,000 In Attorney Fees Following Court Win

It seems that Mark Hunt and UFC are far away from settling down their tiff. The beef that started with UFC 200 continues as UFC has recently demanded $388k from the ‘Super Samoan’ as attorney fees. After winning a court case, UFC slammed Mark Hunt with attorney fees and Hunt is yet to give a response from his side. Well, how did the beef start and where are we heading towards?

UFC: Mark Hunt is all against Dana White and UFC

Mark Hunt had a terrible bad run in the UFC as the Super Samoan went on to lose all three of his last fights. The heavyweight veteran parted his ways with the promotion in December 2018 but he remained intact in litigation with them. According to Mark Hunt, UFC conspired to deny him a fair fight against Brock Lesnar. Mark Hunt and Brock Lesnar fought against each other at UFC 200 and the Super Samoan was defeated badly by Brock Lesnar. However, Lesnar’s victory got overshadowed by a no-contest as the former champion was tested positive for a pair of banned estrogen blockers. UFC’s anti-doping agency USADA suspended Lesnar for any consumption of banned substances but the WWE Superstar retired from the MMA, freezing down his suspension.

According to Mark Hunt, UFC breached its own anti-doping policies by granting Brock Lesnar an exemption from the four-month testing window before fighting at UFC 200. The Super Samoan wanted to grab Brock Lesnar’s $2.5 million purse after The Beast’s failed drug test. UFC President Dana White prevented its company from the front after Hunt filed a lawsuit against UFC. Hunt slammed his former promotion with alleging racketeering, fraud and breach of contract among other massive complaints. Hunt also went against UFC President Dana White in his recent social media posts and the beef between UFC and Mark Hunt is still alive.

