UFC News: Frankie Edgar Replaces Brian Ortega At UFC Fight Night 165

Chang Sung Jung’s upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 165 looked doomed after Brian Ortega’s sudden exit from the matchup. However, The Korean Zombie is still going to fight as Frankie Edgar has agreed to step up against him. Brian Ortega has been forced to pull out from the fight due to a knee injury.

UFC Fight Night: Frankie Edgar replaces Brian Ortega

Frankie Edgar was ready for his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen on Jan 25. After an unsuccessful attempt at the featherweight title, Frankie Edgar waved “goodbye” to the division. However, things turned out differently after Brian Ortega’s injury. Frankie Edgar postponed his bantamweight debut and decided to have one more beef at 145 against The Korean Zombie. It is undoubtedly good news for Korean fans since their local hero Chang Sung Jung’s upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night 165 will take place.

According to reports, Brian Ortega suffered a torn ACL and Frankie Edgar saw it as a great opportunity to face The Korean Zombie. There is no doubt that Frankie Edgar is a legend but a victory against Chang Sun Jung can bring him back into the featherweight mix.

UFC Fight Night: Frankie Edgar-Chan Sung-Jun Comparison

Frankie Edgar - Age: 38. Height: 5’6”. Reach: 68”. Stance: Orthodox. Record: 22-7-1

Frankie Edgar is one of the most experienced fighters in the division and he has fought against some of the best fighters of the world. The former UFC lightweight champion possesses immense striking ability. He has victories against Gray Maynard, Chad Mendes, BJ Penn and Urijah Faber among others.

Chan Sun Jung - Age: 32. Height: 5’7”. Reach: 72”. Stance: Orthodox. Record: 15-5

Chan Sung Jung, the 32-year-old rising superstar, has got pretty dangerous hands. The Korean Zombie is a dirty fighter when it comes to standpoint and a victory against Frankie Edgar can ensure him a title shot against Max Holloway. Take a look at the Korean Zombie.

