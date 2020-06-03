UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Shuts Down Racist Troll With Epic Reply

UFC heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic gave a fitting reply to an internet bully after he tried to question the Croatian martial artist’s fan base on an Instagram post. While the entire United States is currently mourning over the killing of George Floyd, followed by massive riots and protests, several UFC fighters have expressed their support for the protestors. “Black Lives Matter” and “Blackout Tuesday” posts have already got a hold over the social media platforms and Stipe Miocic delivered his support to the process by posting a black image from his Instagram handle.

However, an internet user tried to question Stipe Miocic’s action by referring to his “white fan base” but ended up receiving a fitting reply from the UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC champion Stipe Miocic shuts down internet troll with an epic reply

To showcase his support and respect towards the “Black Lives”, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic took to Instagram and posted the image. However, an IG user named Jonathan Rodriguez commented on the post and wrote, “I think you (Stipe Miocic) have forgot most of your fan base is white. It shows in the comments”. While the troll already started receiving ‘heat’ from several other users, Stipe Miocic silenced him with a stunning reply.

The UFC Heavyweight champion took a note on it and said that he is not worried about his fan base, rather he is worried about the world he is letting his daughter live in. Netizens praised Miocic’s response and tagged him as the ‘Real Champion’. While George Floyd protests continue to shake the United States of America, Stipe Miocic has delivered his opinion in a peaceful yet strong voice.

UFC: Stipe Miocic next fight

Stipe Miocic is expected to lock horns against Daniel Cormier for the third time in his UFC career. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stipe Miocic is yet to finalise a date for his return. Initially, UFC President Dana White claimed that Stipe Miocic would be stripped off the belt if he fails to announce his return soon. However, it appears that things are back to normalcy since Stipe Miocic has already vowed of returning to action very soon.

Image courtesy: UFC