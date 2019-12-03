UFC: Everything You Need To Know About The New 'UFC Honors' Award

The biggest martial art promotion of the world has started a new award ceremony for its fighters. It is already creating a lot of buzz in the MMA universe. UFC Honors is going to be presented by Toyo Tyres and it will recognize UFC fighters for their performances throughout the year.

UFC: Everything about ‘UFC Honors’

The upcoming award ceremony of UFC has been divided into two parts and UFC fans will be playing an integral part in it. UFC Honors, presented by Toyo Tires, will feature UFC Honors President’s Choice and UFC Honors Fan’s Choice. Dana White will be selecting the President's Choice awards while UFC fans will be selecting the Fan's Choice awards. The winners of the new award programme will be announced via social platforms by the end of the year.

Have you heard about #UFCHonors presented by @ToyoTires? Learn about the @UFC's new award program here ⤵️:https://t.co/X0T32RuhxP — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 2, 2019

UFC Honors President’s Choice Awards

Dana White is going to select UFC Performance of the year and UFC Fight of the year for the UFC Honors President’s Choice awards. UFC Performance of the Year will be elected from the 2019 Performance of the Night winners and UFC Fight of the Year will be picked up from the 2019 Fight of the Night winners.

UFC Honors Fan's Choice Awards

UFC fans will be liable for the selection of four UFC Honors. The fan choice awards will include UFC Knockout Of The Year, UFC Submission Of The Year, UFC Event Of The Year and UFC Comeback Of The Year. The nominees of all UFC Honors will be made public on December and they will be measured up until the final 'Fight Night' of the year. If you are a UFC fan, you can visit ufc.com/honors, UFC’s official Instagram, Facebook or Twitter handles to take part in the conversation for fan choice awards.

Awards: All UFC Honors award winners will be receiving a glorious trophy and a set of Toyo Tires to celebrate their sensational achievement.

