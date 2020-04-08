UFC Fighter Anthony Smith Details Encounter With Home Intruder

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith met with an unfortunate incident in the early hours of Sunday morning as he discovered an intruder in his house. The 31-year-old UFC fighter was in his residence along with wife, mother-in-law, and three children when he heard strange noises at 4:00 am (local time). After investigating the matter, Anthony Smith found a man shouting at the top of his lungs beside his bedroom. Anthony Smith was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with the man and the man was later taken away after the police officials arrived.

Also Read | UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov became the UFC lightweight champion on this day in 2018: Watch video

UFC news: Anthony Smith home intruder report stuns UFC fans

During an interview with ESPN, Anthony Smith said that it was one of the worst experiences in life as people do not necessarily sneak into other’s houses at midnight with good intentions. According to Anthony Smith, he was expecting the stranger (Luke Haberman) to fire a gunshot or either try to stab him, but fortunately, none of that happened. “I’m expecting that I’m gonna hear a gunshot or he’s gonna stab me. Like he’s got something. I figure I’ve got about two minutes before whatever he’s got takes me out.” said Anthony Smith.

Also Read | UFC news: Dana White Refuses To Put The Blame On Khabib Nurmagomedov For Pulling Out Of UFC 249

UFC news: Update on Anthony Smith home intruder report

As per official reports, the man found inside Anthony Smith’s house goes by the name of Luke Haberman who was later arrested under the charges of first-degree criminal trespass and misdemeanour by the local law enforcement of Douglas County, Nebraska. Sergent Wayne Hudson of the Sheriff’s office later stated that Luke Haberman was not taken into the custody and was released by the hospital under a citation. However, Haberman will need to report to the court on a later date.

Also Read | UFC 249: Justin Gaethje Says He Is "terrified" Ahead Of Main-event Fight Vs Tony Ferguson

Also Read | UFC 249: Throwback To To The Time Tony Ferguson Destroyed Anthony Pettis; Watch Video

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)