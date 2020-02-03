Conor McGregor Will Fight The Winner Of Khabib Vs Ferguson Next According To Dana White

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are expected to face each other again in the near future. According to UFC President Dana White, Conor McGregor’s recent victory at UFC 246 has earned him a title shot at the 155 lbs division. It might seem bizarre for a lot of UFC fans but Dana White has already made up his mind. The UFC President believes that Conor McGregor is in the best shape of his life and he is ready to step up against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Baffled By Tony Ferguson Ahead Of Much-awaited UFC 249 Bout

Dana White says Conor McGregor will fight the winner of Khabib vs Tony

Dana White has expressed his interest in arranging a bout between Conor McGregor and the winner of the UFC 249 main event. A huge portion of the MMA community slammed the idea but the UFC President has bigger plans for his promotion. According to Dana White, Conor McGregor’s comeback against Donald Cerrone was spectacular and he is ready to take over anyone and everyone in UFC. During his interview with ESPN’s Bret Okamoto, White clarified that Conor McGregor’s title shot makes sense at this point of time. Take a look.

Conor vs Cowboy = Done ✔️

Khabib vs Tony = Done ✔️@danawhite confirms two monster fights and there's a clear plan for THAT rematch too 😱



Wow! pic.twitter.com/LVSEfEEgrp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov's First-ever Brawl Captured In Rare Throwback Video

For the time being, Khabib Nurmagomedov is lined up against Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249. After that, the undefeated Dagestani might opt for a cross-promotion fight with Floyd Mayweather. Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that Saudi Arabian people are willing to offer $100 million to Khabib for taking up a fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Might Not Fight Again After Facing Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Has WARNED Conor McGregor Before Tony Ferguson Fight

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)