UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Might Not Fight Again After Facing Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not sure whether he will fight again after going against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. The Dagestani Eagle has been hinting at his retirement for quite some time now. It seems that Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to hang up his gloves after fighting ‘El Cucuy’ on April 18, 2020 in New York. A few days back, the UFC champion even advised Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from football at the right time. He feels that people are going to take over (him and Ronaldo) them if they don’t leave at the right time.

🗣 "Nobody will be around forever, so it's important to leave at the right time"@TeamKhabib on @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/O8f0I5TomF — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 14, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov might retire after UFC 249

After 28 straight victories, Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to defend his lightweight title for the third time against Tony Ferguson. In his previous two fights, Khabib choked out Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as he successfully retained his lightweight strap at UFC 229 and UFC 242 respectively. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s upcoming opponent is currently on a 12-fight winning streak and a lot of veterans claim that Tony Ferguson is going to be the hardest test of Khabib’s career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is confident that he will outclass Tony Ferguson. However, he is unsure about taking his MMA career forward after that. While speaking with RT sport, Khabib said, “I don’t want to think about the future, I still have to live to April, I still have to fight, I need to win. So, I don’t like to look too far ahead. Now we have an opponent, Tony Ferguson, a very serious opponent. And I think it’s necessary to have this fight then we’ll sit down and think about what’s next.”

When asked about his plans after UFC 249, the undefeated lightweight champion claimed, “We will consider whether there’s any point in fighting any more. There will always be a reason to fight, money. But will we need it? We’ll think about it.”

