UFC's Dana White Is Going To Secure A Private Island To Host International UFC Fights

UFC President Dana White is adamant on going ahead with UFC 249, undeterred by sports event being cancelled across the globe. Despite cancelling three major Fight Night events, Dana White has stood firm in his decision to host UFC 249 under any circumstances. Even after lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped out of the UFC 249 main event amidst the lockdown in Russia, UFC replaced him with Justin Gaethje and turned the main event into an interim title bout.

The official fight card for UFC 249 has now been revealed but the venue is yet to be disclosed publicly. UFC President Dana White revealed he is planning to take the fight to an isolated island by making private planes available to take the fighters to said island.

UFC 249 live: Dana White private island story

As per TMZ Sports, Dana White is a day or two away from securing a private island. Since the UFC president won’t be able to accumulate all the international fighters on US soil, he has decided to get a private island for hosting international fights. “I am going to start flying them all into the private island and doing international fights from there,” said Dana White to TMZ sports.

UFC 249 live: Full Fight card of UFC 249 live

UFC has restructured some of the fights amidst the situation surrounding the main event of UFC 249 over the past few weeks. Now that the fight card has been settled, UFC has reportedly turned their attention to the logistics of hosting the event. Here’s a look at the UFC 249 fight card. Justin Gaethje has been roped in to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov for the event, with the Dagestani fighter stuck in Russia amid the coronavirus lockdown.

