UFC Fight Night 165: Fight Card, Live Streaming, Preview And More Details

UFC Fight Night 165 headlined by ‘Korean Zombie vs Frankie Edgar’ is going to close the year of 2019 for UFC fans with a trip to Busan, South Korea. The highly-anticipated event is going to take place at Sajik Arena and it has got some of the best match-ups of recent times. No wonder, the main event of UFC Fight Night 165 already dealt with a lot of controversy, as Brian Ortega pulled off from the fight due to an ACL injury. However, featherweight veteran Frankie Edgar postponed his bantamweight debut and agreed to face The Korean Zombie on a pretty shorty notice.‘The Korean Superboy’ Doo Ho Choi is also going to return at UFC Fight Night 165 as he is slated to go against Charles Jourdain in a featherweight contest on his home soil. Let us take a look at the fight card of UFC Fight Night 165 and where to watch it.

UFC Fight Night 165: Where to Watch

UFC Fight Night 165 is going to get live at 3:30 PM (IST) and you can watch it at Sony ESPN. You can also catch the action live on the Sony LIV official app. If you have a sports subscription, you can watch it live.

UFC Fight Night 165: Fight card

Main card

Main event: Frankie Edgar vs Chan Sung Jung ‘Korean Zombie’ (featherweight bout)

Co-main event: Volkan Oezdemir vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Doo Ho Choi vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight bout)

Jung Da Un vs Mike Rodriguez (light-heavyweight bout)

Park Jun-Yong vs Marc Andre Barriault (middleweight bout)

Kang Kyung-ho vs Pingyuan Liu ( bantamweight bout)

Prelims

Ciryl Gane vs Tanner Boser (heavyweight bout)

Choi Seung Woo vs Suman Mokhtarian (featherweight bout)

Dong Hyun Ma vs Omar Morales (lightweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Matthew Christopher Schnell vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Heili Alateng vs Ryan Benoit (bantamweight)

