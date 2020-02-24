Deontay Wilder Was About To Break Muhammad Ali's Record But Ended Up Getting KO-ed By Fury

It was a disappointing night (Saturday) for ‘The Bomb Squad’ family. Deontay Wilder ended up losing his WBC heavyweight title against Tyson Fury. The former Alabama champion was dominated throughout the fight before getting knocked out in Round No. 7. Not many know that Deontay Wilder could have made it to the history books by surpassing Muhammad Ali on February 22. Unfortunately, Wilder failed to capitalize on the moment as Tyson Fury snapped away the WBC title from his waist.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder was about to break Muhammad Ali’s record but got KOed

Deontay Wilder became the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world in 2015 when he successfully defeated Bermane Stiverne for the tile. Since then, Deontay Wilder has defended his belt 10 times against some of the best heavyweights of the world. Unfortunately for Wilder, his winning streak was snapped after he met Tyson Fury for the second time in the ring. The former American champion is currently tied with Muhammad Ali for 10 consecutive title defences and a victory on Saturday night would have helped him take over. However, Deontay Wilder and Muhammad Ali are still on the same page, all thanks to Tyson Fury.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Highlights

The epic rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay was a one-sided affair as Fury managed to dictate the flow of the fight from the very first round. Even though Wilder looked promising in certain stages, Tyson Fury dropped him down with a massive right-hand jab. Wilder got back on his feet, but he never looked comfortable after that. Finally, in the seventh round, Tyson Fury silenced all his critics by knocking out Deontay Wilder

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Deontay Wilder and Muhammad Ali)