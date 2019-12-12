UFC: Francis Ngannou Reveals He Is Feeling Low, Might Quit UFC In Near Future

Francis Ngannou has emerged as one of the biggest superstars of UFC. However, his recent hints about quitting the promotion has left MMA fans stunned. The Nigerian Heavyweight made his UFC debut in 2015 and he is already among the top three. However, it seems that Francis Ngannou is not happy with UFC at this point of time. He might consider taking his career somewhere else.

UFC: Francis Ngannou might leave UFC

The Predator is coming off with three sensational first-round stoppages against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos. He wants to get a title shot against Stipe Miocic in his upcoming fight. Francis Ngannou made an unsuccessful attempt at the heavyweight gold against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. His recent run in the promotion proves that he is ready for one more attempt. Despite his impressive streak, UFC is yet to give him a title shot and Francis Nganniou is clearly frustrated about it.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou revealed that UFC is more interested in a trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. They don't want to line up the Nigerian. According to Francis Ngannou, he is ready to fight anyone in the division. He wants a title shot but UFC is making things harder for him. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou said, “I feel like that’s how they (UFC) want me to feel, to feel low. I don’t have nothing else. They just put me here in a blind spot. Whatever. Maybe it would be a good to fight all my three fights to fight out my contract because I might have options because I can’t stay like this.”

UFC news: Francis Ngannou’s upcoming challenge

After delivering a horrific knockout victory against Alistair Overeem, the undefeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik is interested in fighting Francis Ngannou. Both Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik have nothing suitable on the line but they have agreed to fight each other. Take a look at their social media callouts.

🇨🇲 The Boogeyman vs The Baba Yaga 🇸🇷

Let's make it happen @Francis_Ngannou & @UFC! https://t.co/RrE49Npo49 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) December 9, 2019

