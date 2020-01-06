UFC 246: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Turns Conor McGregor Into A Meme

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will always be remembered as one of the biggest ‘Bad Blood’ rivalries in the history of combat sports. Both of them have been lightweight champions of UFC and are considered as two of the biggest superstars of the promotion. However, that doesn't smoothen their relation. Despite defeating Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 229, the feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov seems nowhere close to its end. Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took a lot of digs at Conor McGregor and turned the Irish Superstar into a meme in one of his Instagram posts.

UFC: Conor McGregor becomes a ‘MEME’

The Irish Superstar chose to remain out of action after his devastating loss against lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Well, he is finally coming back and he chose to go against Donald Cerrone in his much-awaited UFC return on January 18, 2020. A lot of fighters have already slammed Conor McGregor for choosing Donald Cerrone over other potential fighters. Cerrone has been knocked out in his last two fights. Khabib Nurmagoomedov’s team has also shown no mercy in making fun of Conor McGregor and they have taken constant shots at the Irishman for choosing ‘Cowboy’. Ali Abdelaziz (Khabib’s manager) posted a meme on Instagram in which Donald Cerrone is reflected as an ‘easy task’ while No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje is reflected as a ‘hard task’. Take a look at it.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s take on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor still has his interest in Khabib Nurmagomedov and he wants to chase the lightweight strap after securing a victory against Donald Cerrone. Khabib is slated to go against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 247 on April 2020. Conor McGregor believes that something will happen and one of the fighters will pull themselves off. In such an instance, Conor McGregor wants to slip in and begin his chase for the 155 lbs UFC gold.

