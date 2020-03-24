The Debate
UFC Hall Of Famer Tito Ortiz Spouts Unusual Coronavirus Theories On Social Media

other sports

UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Tito Ortiz faced huge backlash from UFC fans after explaining bizarre theories on the deadly coronavirus.

UFC

UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Tito Ortiz has been making headlines for the past few weeks after he termed the COVID-19 (coronavirus pandemic) as mere ’hype’ by the media through his social media handles. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has already swept the globe with over 8,000 deaths. Though Tito Ortiz has finally acknowledged the intensity of the current medical crisis, a few weeks back his social media antics brought him on the wrong side of social media.

Netizens have been trolling Tito Ortiz for his bizarre opinion over the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus pandemic) as the UFC Hall of Famer failed to notice the impact of the pandemic a few weeks back.

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz introduced some bizarre theories about Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19)

Apart from praising US President Donald Trump, Tito Ortiz used his social media handles to discuss a few informative tidbits regarding the global coronavirus outbreak. The UFC Hall of Famer claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is nothing serious but ‘fake hype’ created by the media. Tito Ortiz further said that coronavirus will be cured and gone by the end of April. However, cases of coronavirus have been on the rise over the last couple of months with the virus spreading all the way to Brazil and Iran. 

Tito Ortiz has been slammed by netizens for passing on fake information regarding such a deadly pandemic as he went on to highlight coronavirus as ‘man-made hype’. In the meantime, the entire United States of America has faced a significant loss of life due to the unfortunate virus outbreak and fans are saying Tito Ortiz’s theories have started to look ‘bizarre’ amid such a global medical crisis.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)

