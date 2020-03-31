Daniel Cormier Opens Up About Jon Jones Being Arrested In New Mexico

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and his long-time rival Jon Jones have shared quite a lot of intense moments in the past where they have expressed mutual hatred towards each other. While Jones beat down Daniel Cormier twice inside the octagon, the second fight was ruled out due to a failed drug test. That did not stop them from taking verbal shots at each other through social media. However, Daniel Cormier has decided not to go too harsh on Jon Jones, after Jones got arrested in New Mexico under the criminal charges of DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container of alcohol. Here’s how Daniel Cormier reacted on thee Jon Jones DWI arrest.

UFC: Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones DWI arrest

While most of the UFC fighters, including the likes of Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz have bashed Jon Jones for getting arrested, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier says he hates seeing Jon Jones in such a condition. During an interaction with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier said. “As much as I dislike him personally, I hate him in a lot of ways, right, and I think a lot of it’s all the wasted talent and potential to be such a massive star. But I hate seeing a young, black athlete in that situation, even more than my disdain for him”. Daniel Cormier said that Jon Jones’ arrest has brought no joy to him, despite being such huge rivals.

UFC: Jon Jones DWI arrest bodycam video footage

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was taken into custody by the Albuquerque Police in the early hours of Thursday morning last week after being notified about gunshots by the local residents. When police officials reached the arena they found Jon Jones inside a vehicle with the engine on. When tested, Jon Jones was found intoxicated twice above the legal limit. Police also discovered a black handgun beneath the driver’s seat and a half-consumed bottle of liquor.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)