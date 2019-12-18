Conor McGreogor's Possible Upcoming Fights In 2020 Revealed By Striking Coach Owen Roddy

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is set to make his big return against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The former double champion has already expressed his urge to fight three times in the upcoming year. His striking coach Owen Roddy has mapped out Conor McGregor’s plan on the recent MMA fighting podcast. That said, Conor McGregor’s entire team is solely focussing on ‘Cowboy’ at this moment.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s plan for 2020

During the interview with MMA fighting podcast, Owen Roddy revealed that they have Jorge Masvidal and Khabib Nurmagomedov in their mind for 2020. After a devastating loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor took an early retirement from the sport. However, The Irish Superstar kept on demanding for a rematch. He wants to run it back with Dana White once he gets done with Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal.

When asked about Conor McGregor’s chances of fighting Masvidal and Khabib, Owen Roddy said, “That’s the plan. That’s what he (Conor McGregor) wants to do and there’s one thing I always say when Conor says he wants to do something. If anyone is going to do it, he can. But, let’s not look past Cerrone. He’s (Donald Cerrone) a tricky opponent and he’s a veteran with tricks up his sleeve. But Conor going in there the way he looks now, he should do well.”

UFC President Dana White has also confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will fight each other in an epic rematch if they manage to surpass their upcoming rivals. However, the lightweight champion has shown zero interest in running it back with Conor. According to Khabib, McGregor should return back to the lightweight unit and win ten fights in a row to earn the rematch. If Conor doesn't do that, Khabib is not going to fight him. That’s what the undefeated Dagestani said.

I asked Dana White today why Conor McGregor beating Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds, would jump him ahead of Justin Gaethje at 155 pounds. Here is his answer, full conversation on this topic here https://t.co/ukj5uZ7t1l. pic.twitter.com/jVfgtyly4T — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

