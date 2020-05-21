Conor McGregor Labels Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos A 'top Baller'

Through his lucrative business ventures, UFC achievements, and superstardom, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has made himself a household name in combat sports. Apart from cementing his legacy in the UFC, Conor McGregor has often been in the limelight for his remarks regarding numerous athletes in different sports. While NBA legends Shaquille O’ Neal and Kobe Bryant have applauded ‘The Notorious’ in the past. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos went on to grab the attention of Irish fans when he imitated Conor McGregor’s ‘Billionaire Walk’ during a game against Atletico Madrid. While numerous athletes have copied the McGregor walk in their respective sports, Sergio Ramos remains stood out for Conor McGregor as he went on to praise the Spanish defender and billed him as a ‘top baller’ this week.

UFC star Conor McGregor calls Sergio Ramos a ‘top baller’

Top baller Sergio ⚽️ https://t.co/5acPTgnGvU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 20, 2020

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor took to Twitter this week and shared a clip of Sergio Ramos imitating the famous McGregor walk. Conor McGregor’s tweet took football fans back to the iconic game where Real Madrid went on to vanquish their city rivals Atletico Madrid. Sergio Ramos is spotted hugging Karim Benzema in the video just before imitating Conor McGregor on the pitch. ‘The Notorious’ shared the video from his Twitter handle and wrote, “Top baller Sergio”.

Conor McGregor has made the ‘Billionaire Walk’ his signature move as the Irishman has been putting it on display before every one of UFC bouts since the past few years. Conor McGregor showcased the move for the first time when he went on to defeat Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title in 2016. Since then ‘The Notorious’ and his McGregor walk have gone hand in hand in the octagon.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

According to reports, Conor McGregor and BMF Jorge Masvidal are expected to lock horns at UFC Fight Island in the coming months. Dana White has already dropped hints about the matchup and claimed that he is planning to host it in July. However, neither Conor McGregor nor Jorge Masvidal have confirmed the bout from their side.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor and Sergio Ramos Instagram