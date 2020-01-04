UFC Releases A New Angle Of Conor McGregor Destroying Jose Aldo Within Thirteen Seconds

Conor McGregor made history when he stepped inside the octagon against Jose Aldo, back in 2015. One of the most-anticipated featherweight contests of all time ended in thirteen seconds of the very first round. Conor McGregor landed a vicious left hook over Jose Aldo’s face. No wonder, it stunned the entire combat sports universe. Jose Aldo was undefeated for more than a decade before he got to taste Conor McGregor’s left hand. We are in 2020 but ‘Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo’ still continues to excite MMA fans. UFC recently revealed a new angle of Conor McGregor devastating Jose Aldo with his deadly punch.

UFC releases a new angle of Conor McGregor destroying Jose Aldo

The former double champion of UFC got to taste featherweight gold (his first title) by knocking out Jose Aldo at the main event of UFC 194. The fight started with a lot of energy as both the fighters started swinging blows. The featherweight champion of that time, Jose Aldo went straight towards Conor McGregor with a right-hand jab but Conor McGregor countered it with a perfect left. It was followed with some vicious hammer fists. Take a look at the knockout from an angle never seen before.

The angle you've never seen before 👀



Follow @TheNotoriousMMA into the Octagon as he made history 🇮🇪 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/tWqLXjqp9i — UFC (@ufc) January 3, 2020

Conor McGregor will be making his UFC return on January 18th against Donald Cerrone at the non-title main event of UFC 246. The former two-division champion will be making his return at the welterweight unit (170 lbs) and his ‘left hand’ has already caught the attention of Donald Cerrone’s team. According to Donald Cerrone’s head coach, they need to avoid Conor McGregor’s left hand in the fight in order to gain victory for ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Conor McGregor’s head coach has already revealed that the Irish fighter is in the best shape of his life and he is going to put up a show on January 18.

