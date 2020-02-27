When UFC Star Chael Sonnen Almost ‘fought’ Journalist In A Publicity Stunt

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is regarded as one of the most complete mixed martial artists to have ever played the sport. However, Sonnen’s ability to entertain the audience and sell a fight is what makes him different from other fighters. Currently, he is an analyst with ESPN. He revealed a story where he almost fought with a journalist just to entertain the audiences.

UFC: When Chael Sonnen decided to fight a journalist to entertain the audiences

Chael Sonnen and journalist Gareth A. Davies were present at the weigh-in of UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Munoz in October 2013. Chael ‘The American Gangster’ Sonnen was cornering his teammate Luke Barnet for the event. On the other hand, Davis was a working journalist. Chael Sonnen revealed that he and Gareth Davies mutually decided that it would be a great idea if they got into a mock fight. They planned to just come tumbling through the curtain and fall on the stage during the weigh-ins.

They even planned to look at UFC president Dana White. He would presumably be shocked after witnessing such an incident at the weigh-ins. However, Chael Sonnen and Gareth Davis did not do it in reality as they didn't want to end up getting fired. “We almost did this, this isn’t a joke. This wasn’t a joke where we were trying to workshop ideas. We were going to do it. We were going to bust through the scene and end up on TMZ, and I think we both would have been big heroes. We both would have ended up being fired, but at that time, we thought we were going to be famous,” said Chael Sonnen during his conversation with ESPN.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)