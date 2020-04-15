Donald Cerrone Lined Up By UFC For May Live Event Post Whirlwind Loss To Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone has potentially found his next opponent after a devastating loss against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 246. According to reports, UFC president Dana White has scheduled the next live event and it is expected to happen on May 9. Speaking with ESPN, Dana White revealed a number of line-ups he has planned for the upcoming UFC event and Donald Cerrone has made it to the fight card opposite Anthony Pettis.

UFC: Donald Cerrone has found his next opponent after Conor McGregor

According to reports, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are still going to battle each other for the interim lightweight title in the upcoming UFC event and Amanda Nunes is also expected to defend her Women’s bantamweight title opposite Felicia Spencer. However, the Donald Cerrone announcement has taken many by surprise as a number of UFC fans expected him to retire after losing against Conor McGregor at UFC 246. After the crushing loss to Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone proclaimed that he loves fighting and Cerrone is set to feature once again inside the octagon against Anthony Pettis.

Anthony Pettis has lost his last two fights against Nate Diaz and Diego Ferreira, while Donald Cerrone is on a three-fight losing streak. The upcoming contest, therefore, is expected to be crucial for both fighters. The fight is expected to take place at 170 lbs.

UFC: Donald Cerrone last fight against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round at the main event of UFC 246 and registered one of the greatest comebacks in the history of combat sports. Conor McGregor also became the first UFC fighter to secure knockout victories across three weight classes (145 lbs, 155 lbs, 170 lbs). Currently, Conor McGregor is out of opponents but rumours have linked him with a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz later this year.

