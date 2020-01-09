Conor McGregor Makes UFC Fans Nostalgic After Destroying John Cena In 2016 Throwback Video

Whether he is fighting or not, Conor McGregor somehow manages to make headlines through his personal life and trash-talking antics. The former two-division champion of UFC has always been a trash talker and he has often defeated his rivals verbally, before knocking them out inside the Octagon.

A lot of MMA lovers cannot stand Conor McGregor for being one of the ‘best trash talkers’ of the sport but that doesn’t affect his persona. None of his rivals could escape his harsh words but things got more heated up than usual when Conor McGregor once destroyed WWE superstar John Cena with his brutal mouth.

UFC: When Conor McGregor attacked WWE Superstar John Cena verbally

A lot of fans considered it as a battle of WWE vs UFC since Conor McGregor and John Cena are two of the biggest superstars of their respective promotions. During an interview in 2016, the first two-division champion of UFC revealed his thoughts over WWE superstars and he wasted no time in snapping at contemporary wrestlers.

The Irish martial artist expressed his respect for Ric Flair and the old school era but while talking about modern-era fighters, he took a dirty turn. Conor McGregor specially mentioned John Cena’s name and called him “a 40-year-old failed Olympian mother f*****”.

McGregor further made fun of John Cena’s renowned ‘You Can’t See Me’ move and said that everybody can see him. He also went onto compare UFC and WWE by saying that “we (UFC fighters) do real things, there is no gimmick”. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s interview from 2016.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor is back in UFC 246

2016 was a great year for Conor McGregor. He went onto avenge his loss against Nate Diaz in an epic re-match at UFC 202 and then grabbed the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. However, since then, he has gone on to lose his next two fights against Floyd Mayweather (boxing fight) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 229). He is ready to comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

