UFC: Tony Ferguson Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Promo Will Give You Goosebumps

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are expected to fight each other on April 18, 2020. Take a look at the recent promo of their upcoming UFC fight in 2020.

After a lot of speculations, UFC has finally revealed the date for the Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. According to reports, the cursed fight is finally going to happen in April 2018. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has already signed the contract. Well, UFC fans (due to past experiences) still have the fear of the match getting cancelled. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Tony Ferguson is the right man at this moment. He surely deserves the title shot and he will choose him over any other fighter in his next bout.

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Tony Ferguson Is Fixed For 2020; Date Revealed

UFC: The promo of the fight is thrilling

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager confirmed the fight by posting a picture of the contract. Just a day later, Tony Ferguson posted a promo of his upcoming fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov and fans are absolutely loving it. In the tweet, ‘El Cucuy’ wrote: “No more games. I’m open for business. Time to give the fans what they want. Champ Shit Only.” Take a look at the thrilling promo for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Conor McGregor An "idiot", Calls For People To Ignore Him

UFC: Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov comparison

The Dagestani Lightweight has been undefeated throughout his career. His upcoming rival, Tony Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak. Despite facing three losses in his career, Tony Ferguson believes that he is the perfect man to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov from his unbeaten MMA record. Khabib is one of the best grapplers in the roster and he mauls his opponents at the ground. However, Tony Ferguson’s jiu-jitsu skills give him an advantage even if the fight goes to ground.

Khabib Nurmagomedov:- Age: 21. Height: 5’10”. Reach: 70”. Stance: Orthodox. Record: 28-0

Tony Ferguson:- Age: 35. Height: 5’11”. Reach: 76”. Stance: Orthodox. Record: 25-3

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Conor McGregor's Words Before Winning UFC 229 Fight

Also Read | Ritu Phogat Called 'Female Khabib', Says She's Humbled With Khabib Nurmagomedov Comparison

