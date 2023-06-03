UFC Vegas 74: Full fight card and streaming details, Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi

This week in the extreme MMA action, UFC Vegas 74 is on the menu for fight fans. At the fight night, Kai Kara-France will square off against Amir Albazi in the men’s flyweight division bout. While Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi is the headline for the show, there are several other fights lined up. So, gear up to know the fight card.

New Zealand’s Kara-France comes into this fight on the back of a knockout loss against Brandon Moreno of Mexico, who successfully unified the Interim and Undisputed Flyweight belt. The 30-year-old has three wins and two losses in his last five fights. Meanwhile, Albazi is currently on a five-match winning streak, with his latest W being a third-round knockout win against Alessandro Costa.

The fight between Alex Perez and Kai Kara-France was scheduled to compete at Flyweight at UFC 284. But it was abruptly called off due to Perez’s injury, which prevented him from entering the octagon. The men’s featherweight matchup between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda will serve as the co-main event. Jim Miller and Jesse Butler will square off in a lightweight encounter. Moreover, MMA professionals like Jim Miller and Tim Elliott are also on the card. Get hold of the official Fight card and the streaming details of UFC Fight Night.

Also Read: UFC Star From India Shares What Dana White Told Him & What He And McGregor Have In Common

UFC VEGAS 74 Fight Card

Main Card

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Prelims

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin

UFC Vegas 74 Live Streaming Details

India -

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

UK -

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

Also Read: Road to UFC: India's Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap set to take UFC world by storm