Francis Ngannou Narrates A Powerful Story To Mike Tyson And Reveals Why He Helps The Youth

Francis Ngannou ‘The Predator' made his UFC debut in 2015 against Luis Henrique and registered a stunning knockout victory to begin his UFC journey. It has been almost five years since Francis Ngannou’s arrival in the heavyweight division and the African has managed to emerge as one of the scariest punchers in the history of the sport. Though Francis Ngannou has tasted defeat against Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis, the 33-year-old has already vanquished eminent fighters like Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, Jairzinho Rosenstruik, and Alistair Overeem among the others. However, outside the octagon, Francis Ngannou has always been humble and a heavyweight superstar who uses his global stardom to help his countrymen and the youth. Here’s what Francis Ngannou told Mike Tyson that made the MMA community applaud his efforts.

UFC: Francis Ngannou story left Mike Tyson spellbound

In the latest segment of the Hotboxing podcast with Mike Tyson, heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou explained the reason behind his contributions towards society, especially the youth. ‘The Predator’ went on to state how he used to imagine a superhero who would turn up and rescue his family from extreme poverty, but unfortunately, the superhero never arrived. This is when Francis Ngannou realised that one needs to step up and fight for his/her own rights.

Though Francis Ngannou has turned himself into a global superstar, ‘The Predator’ remains one of the most humble yet scariest heavyweight fighters of the roster. While interacting with Mike Tyson, the African fighter said that he has not forgotten his roots. Francis Ngannou is reportedly highly active in highlighting the plight of people back in Africa and has been known to extend a helping hand towards the youth back in his home country, Cameroon.

Mike Tyson return: Mike Tyson return update

While Francis Ngannou continues to rule the heavyweight division in the UFC, Mike Tyson has already announced his in-ring return at the age of 53. Mike Tyson recently took to social media and posted videos of his training sessions, which has already sent boxing fans into a frenzy. According to reports, Mike Tyson has already been offered $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, Tyson is yet to finalise the date, venue, and opponent for his boxing return.

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram.