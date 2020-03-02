When Conor McGregor Attacked Khabib Nurmagomedov's Bus And Got Arrested Later, Watch Video

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov unleashed one of the worst rivalries in UFC when they lined up for their ‘mega-fight’ at UFC 229. Surprisingly, the rivalry did not prevail inside the octagon only. Conor McGregor crossed the line with his antics outside the UFC cage. The Irish superstar shot down Khabib with a lot of verbal beefing at the press conferences and took the rivalry to a personal level by speaking about Khabib’s nationality, religion and family. However, things went too far when an agitated Conor McGregor attacked a bus full of UFC fighters including Khabib. He left a lot of them injured.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Rubbishes Khabib Nurmagomedov-Floyd Mayweather Matchup Rumours

UFC: When Conor McGregor attacked Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bus and left everyone injured

Before squaring off inside the octagon, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov did everything they could to sustain their heated rivalry. In one such instance, Conor McGregor threw metal objects at a bus which was carrying many UFC fighters including the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Though Khabib was left unharmed, many fighters got injured due to the infamous incident and they were forced to pull out from their respective fights.

Welterweight contender Michael Chiesa faced a deep cut on his forehead as the metal object banged the glass window. Michal Chiesa was sitting just beside the window and he got injured as soon as the glass shattered. Apart from injuries, the entire arena was filled with fear and anxiety. Very few people had a clue about what was going on. However, security personnel managed to eradicate Conor McGregor from the scenario and brought back things to normalcy.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Brands Conor McGregor’s Win Over Cowboy Cerrone As A 'joke'

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2?

The much-awaited rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has been on the cards for a while now. Though Khabib does not want to run it back with Conor, the Irish superstar is highly interested in the rematch. Conor acknowledges the fact that things got personal with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. However, he is confident about defeating the undefeated Dagestani in their rematch.

Also Read | Khabib vs McGregor: Watch Conor McGregor Land A Massive Left Hand On Khabib Nurmagomedov's Teammate

Also Read | UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Loses In Race To Manager Ali Abdelaziz; Watch Video

(Image courtesy: YouTube of UFC)