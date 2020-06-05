UL VS CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

UniLions and Chinatrust Brothers will go head to head in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on June 5, 2020. The match will be played at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction, the UL vs CTB Dream11 top picks and UL vs CTB Dream11 team.

Also Read: NFL Donation Of $20 Million Announced To Help Combat 'systematic' Racism In The US

UL vs CTB Dream11 team preview

The Lions sit at the bottom of the standings with a 13-20 record, while the Chinatrust Brothers have 16-15 record and have won four of their last five contests. Former MLB lefty Ryan Feierabend has been the top performer for the Lions in the ongoing season while Liao Yi-Chung has been outstanding for Chinatrust Brothers. The last time these two teams played each other, Chinatrust Brothers won the game 5-4.

Also Read Drew Brees Issues A Second Apology After Protest Comments, Vows To Be Part Of The Solution

UL vs CTB Dream11 team (Full squads)

UL vs CTB DREAM11 prediction - UniLions squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le.

Also Read Who Is Laura Ingraham? Why Are NBA, NFL Stars Bashing Fox News Host For Hypocrisy?

CTBC Brothers José de Paula surrendered just 1 earned run while struck out 10 over 6 impressive innings. #CPBL pic.twitter.com/xWmCVrNzjl — CPBL STATS (@GOCPBL) June 3, 2020

UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction - Chinatrust Brothers squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

Also Read: Carlos Beltran Aka 'The Godfather' Orchestrated Astros Sign-stealing Scandal: Report

UL vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: UL vs CTB Dream11 top picks

Chinatrust Brothers

Chang Chih-Hao

Wang Wei-Chen

UniLions

Lin An-Ko

Liao Yi-Chung

UL vs CTB Dream 11 team

UL vs CTB Dream11 team and match prediction

As per our UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction, ChinaTrust Brothers are the favourites in this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that this UL vs CTB Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction and UL vs CTB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CHINATRUST BROTHERS / TWITTER)