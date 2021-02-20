Vincent Jackson May've Been Dead Days Before Hotel Staff Called 911, Police Sources Claim

Some days ago, the world mourned the loss of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson's life. Jackson found in a hotel on February 15, his death coming as a shock to the NFL community. The former WR was 38 and was known as one of the best players in the league during his prime.

Also read | Vincent Jackson cause of death: How did the beloved former Buccaneers WR pass away?

Vincent Jackson preliminary report details

As per reports, Vincent Jackson's preliminary report stated that the wide receiver may have been dead for three days when he was staying at the Homewood Suites hotel in Hillsborough County. The 38-year-old was found by a housekeeper at around 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM EST) on Monday.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, the staff went into the room on February 13 and February 14. However, upon seeing his slouched position, they figured he was sleeping. However, when he was in the same position even on February 15, the authorities were informed.

Also read | Who is Vincent Jackson's wife Lindsey VanDeweghe? A look at NFL star's personal life, kids

Three-time Pro-Bowl WR Vincent Jackson, who last played for the Buccaneers in 2016, was found deceased today at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, according to police. The death is under investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson was 38. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2021

Vincent Jackson death

Jackson's family reported him to be missing on February 10. A day after Jackson's family reported him to be missing, he checked into a hotel (February 11). The police, as per reports, found him safe at the hotel on Friday, after which the case was closed.

Also read | Vincent Jackson congratulated the Bucs in last social media post before death

Vincent Jackson cause of death

As of now, there is no proper cause of death being provided. Right after his death, a report confirmed that there was 'no sign of trauma'. However, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (per ESPN) believes that Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism and had concussions before he died. Reports added that the family clarified that the sheriff's office does not speak on their behalf.

No medication was found on the scene. The family's spokesperson also confirmed that his brain will be donated to the Boston University's CTE Center. CTE means chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is a brain disease caused after repeated head trauma.

Reports reveal that it can only be diagnosed after death. BU has previously found CTE for other players.

"If anything can be learned from his death that might help someone else, Vincent would want that since he was passionate during his life about impacting others around him," the family spokesperson Allison Gorrell said while speaking to ESPN.

Also read | Larry Johnson hints at conspiracy behind Vincent Jackson's death, gets slammed by fans

Jackson's wife and family also asked for privacy in a statement. It was tweeted by Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Jackson to support military families. Sheriff Chad Chronister also made a statement on the matter, expressing his grief over the tragic death. "He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions".

(Image credits: NFL Twitter)