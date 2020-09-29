Virat Kohli World's 4th Most Marketable Athlete, Beats Rohit Sharma, Neymar, Mohamed Salah

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli came out on top against his counterpart Rohit Sharma in a thrilling Dream11 IPL 2020 match that was decided in the Super Over on Monday. Now the Indian captain has pipped Rohit Sharma once again, with Virat Kohli being ranked above the Mumbai team captain when it comes to the World’s 50 Most Marketable Athletes list. Interestingly, Virat Kohli has also managed to beat household names in the world of sport including PSG forward Neymar and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Names Young Indian Batsman Who Resembles Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli makes top 5 of Most Marketable Athletes list

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has topped this year’s 50 Most Marketable (50MM) Athletes, which is powered by Nielsen’s Athlete Marketability Assessment Methodology. The list looks at social media data across key data points to rank athletes based on performance and multiple sponsorship-related KPIs such as social media following, content engagement, fan base growth over time etc. The objective of the list is to help sponsors maximize impact and measure social campaign effectiveness.

Messi becomes the most marketable athlete without showing off and flexing on insta, without having a twitter account, without speaking English and most importantly without selling underwear.

This man is so goated https://t.co/jx34dW0RY8 — 🌠 MESSImerizing 🌠 (@IM_RAK1B) September 28, 2020

With the list now in its 11th edition, it is Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James who rounded out the top three this year. They were followed by Indian captain Virat Kohli, with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu ranked next. Neymar was placed sixth as the list had as many as five footballers in the top 10, with MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov placed seventh. Rohit Sharma, Mohamed Salah and Paulo Dybala rounded out the top 10.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Win Super Over For Bangalore; Watch Video

VIRAT KOHLI : KING OF SOCIAL MEDIA pic.twitter.com/FZPDUPZz6c — TrollVK_haters™ (@TrollvkH) September 21, 2020

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

Over the years, India skipper Virat Kohli has seen both his social media reach and net worth increase massively. The cricketer’s overall net worth is estimated to be upwards of US$119 million according to multiple reports. Virat Kohli has also made several business investments, with the cricketer endorsing several brands as well.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 'I Don't Have Words Right Now': Virat Kohli After Bangalore's Super Over Win

Neymar net worth more but Rohit Sharma ranked higher

The World’s 50 Most Marketable Athletes has thrown up several surprises. While Roger Federer topped Forbes’ The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes list 2020, the tennis star is only ranked 35th in Nielsen’s list. Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is another sports personality who has managed to pip several household names to be ranked eight. The Mumbai batsman is ranked above football stars like Neymar and Mohamed Salah. While Investopedia clocks Neymar’s net worth at more than $105 million, Rohit Sharma’s net worth in 2019 was calculated as $18.7 million according to a leading media portal.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Mercilessly Trolled By Netizens After Praising KL Rahul's 'classy' Hundred

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth, Neymar net worth and Rohit Sharma net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram, Rohit Sharma Instagram, Neymar Instagram