Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Win Super Over For Bangalore; Watch Video

Bangalore beat Mumbai in a thrilling contest which went into the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Chasing a huge target of 202, Mumbai were down and out of the game, however, a stunning 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought the Men in Blue back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs as the game went into the Super Over.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's men hold their nerves to win Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Mumbai sent Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to start the proceedings in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over. Bangalore banked on Navdeep Saini to do the job for them. Pollard steered the first ball towards point to get a single. Hardik Pandya mistimed the second ball, a lower full-toss to long-on and scored another single. The third ball went for a dot as the Caribbean all-rounder tried to slog it and missed the ball completely.

The fourth ball went for a four as Pollard hit the missed yorker straight over the bowler's head to add four crucial runs to the team's tally. Pollard tried to muscle the next ball for a maximum but he holed out at deep midwicket as Pandya crossed the strike. Rohit Sharma joined Hardik Pandya at the crease for the last ball. Saini bowled another excellent delivery which Pandya missed as the Mumbai duo stole a single to scored 7 off the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over.

For Bangalore, it was up to the dynamic duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to win the game for the team which they could have won way earlier. The responsibility to guide Mumbai to victory lied in the hands of ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah. The first delivery bowled by Bumrah was a low full-toss which AB de Villiers guided to long-on for one. Virat Kohli pulled the next ball which was pitched in short by the Mumbai pacer for another single.

Bumrah stuck to his short ball tactic in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over as he bowled a quick bouncer to AB de Villiers. The South African international tried to pull it but missed the ball as the keeper started appealing. The umpire raised his finger and AB de Villiers went for the review immediately. The DRS suggested that the ball hadn't nicked the bat and the Bangalore dugout heaved a sigh of relief.

Bumrah didn't change his strategy as he bowled another bouncer but this time AB de Villiers connected bat with the ball and fetched a boundary to fine-leg. With two runs required in two balls, Bumrah bowled a toe-crushing yorker, however, de Villiers managed to play it out and got a single. Virat Kohli, who had a forgettable game individually, was on strike with one required of the final ball. The Bangalore skipper managed to flick a low-full toss bowled by Bumrah for a boundary to send the Bangalore camp into jubilation.

Courtesy of this thrilling win in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, Virat Kohli's side has now reached at the third spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore will now lock horns with Rajasthan in the next game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3.

