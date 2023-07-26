WATCH: UFC Fighter Goes Under The Scissors To Attain Required Body Weight

As Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are squaring off as coaches in UFC TUF 31, their prodigies are willing to go to any extent to contribute to the team. Team Chandler is currently leading by a huge margin of 7-1 over Team McGregor, and in the recent episode of the reality series, it became evident that Iron's men are not ready to give their opponents a foot of relaxation. Before the fight every MMA professional has to make a weight cut to get into the bracket of the division that he/she has chosen to fight, the customary segment was showcased during the recent tapping of The Ultimate Fighter episode. However, something unusual happened during the weight-cut stretch.

3 things you need to know

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are up against as coaches at UFC TUF 31

Chandler's team is leading by a huge margin of 7-1

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will likely take place in December 2023

Also Read | UFC 291: Complete fight card, live streaming, Date, Time, Venue for Poirier vs Gaethje

Fighter gets body part removed to make weight

Whenever a fighter fails a weight cut, he or she gets another chance to present oneself again on the scale and hit the standard. Episode 9 was no different and the Weigh-in ceremony took place. However, a fighter from Chandler's clan failed to make the required weight. He then removed every inconsequential iota from his body i.e., took off his clothing, yet there was still some ground left to cover. Thus, then came the bizarre moment. Roosevelt Roberts, the fighter in consideration complied to cut the extra weight by removing some inches of his hair.

Following the removal of the curls, he touched the required Lightweight mark and Team Chandler applauded the success of their member. Take a look at the absolute scenes from UFC TUF 31. Here's the video.

Roosevelt Roberts had to cut his hair to make weight ⚖️ #TUF31 pic.twitter.com/h99ekDIMU2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2023

Also Read | Khamzat Chimaev makes strident claim regarding Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 294

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: Uncertain and Unclear

Earlier in the year, UFC president Dana White made a huge announcement of Conor McGregor's comeback in the Octagon. Michael Chandler was chosen as the opponent and December's pay-per-view, UFC 297 was seen as the target event for the fight. However, as months have passed it became apparent that the Notorious is yet to enter the USADA pool. Six months of constant testing is mandatory for every fighter to get into the ring. Hence, even if he enters the pool now December does not come as a likely month when the fight will take place. So, the comeback that fight fans have been promised might be in jeopardy.