What Happened To Andy Reid Son? Is Britt Reid Dead After Horrendous Car Accident?

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multi-car crash. Reid, who is also head coach Andy Reid's son, was slightly injured and is currently under investigation. As per reports, the crash has caused some life-threatening injuries to a 5-year-old.

What happened to Andy Reid son? Is Britt Reid dead?

As per reports, the accident – which occurred on Thursday night (EST) – has sent two children to the hospital. Reid, on the other hand, has suffered some non-life-threatening injuries. While speaking to the authorities, Reid acknowledged that he had been consuming alcohol before driving.

What are Andy Reid son accident and Britt Reid condition details?

By information provided by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD), the accident involved three vehicles, occurring on the southbound ramp towards Interstate 435 from the Stadium Drive of the Chiefs' home Arrowhead Stadium. The police reported that one Chevy Impala was disabled, and the driver had called family members for help.

The members arrived in a Chevy Traverse, which was parked behind the Impala. A Dodge truck collided with both cars, after which kids aged four and five were taken to a nearby hospital. The elder child reportedly suffered from life-threatening injuries. While the current condition of the children is not known, others remained unharmed.

However, Reid is being 'investigated for impairment' as per the police warrant. As per the warrant (first received by KSHB), the driver of the Dodge truck was identified as Reid. The officers could smell the alcohol odour, who also noticed Reid's "bloodshot and red" eyes. Reid admitted to having "two to three" drinks before leaving, adding that he also consumes precribed Adderall.

According to the police warrant, Reid's failed sobriety test showed signs of impairment. He was later taken to the hospital for complaining about stomach pain and is yet to be charged. The police have received permission to use Reid's blood sample for the investigation, while a check also revealed that he has previous DUI (Driving under the influence) contacts.

Chiefs statement on Britt Reid car accident

Statement from #Chiefs on car accident involving Britt Reid. pic.twitter.com/OIdauRTBTY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 5, 2021

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the team wrote. They added that they are currently gathering information, and will refrain from making any comment right away. No further information is available regarding whether Reid will travel to the team to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, 6:30 PM EST (Monday, 5:00 AM IST).

How long has Reid worked with the Chiefs?

Reid began his coaching career in the NFL in 2009, where we worked as an intern under his father with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then spent two years as an assistant at his alma matter Temple before joining his father and the Chiefs in 2013. He worked as the defensive quality control coach before being promoted to the assistant defensive line coach. He has been the team's outside linebackers coach for the last two seasons.

(Image credits: Kansas City Chiefs site)