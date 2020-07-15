What Time Is The NASCAR All-Star Race Tonight? Race Line-up, Rules And TV Schedule

The NASCAR All-Star race on Wednesday is amongst the most awaited events of the 2020 NASCAR schedule, and like every other All-Star race, the event is likely to see major experimentation when teams line up at the Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR has announced some key changes ahead of the race and the All-Star is certainly set to feature varied race paint schemes, and restart procedures.

Here’s a look at the NASCAR All-Star race line-up, how to watch NASCAR All-Star race, qualifying rules and timings.

What time is the NASCAR All Star race tonight? NASCAR All Star race qualifying rules

The NASCAR All-Star race line-up consists of points race winners, former All-Star Race winners and full-time drivers who have won Cup Series champions. For a driver to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race he has to meet the following three categories:

Drivers who won a NASCAR points event in either 2019 or 2020

Drivers who won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time

Drivers who won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete full time

If a driver doesn't fall into the above categories, they must race their way into the All-Star Race via the Open, a three-stage sprint that at Bristol consists of two 35-lap segments and a 15-lap shootout at the end. The winner of each segment makes it to the NASCAR All-Star race line-up, while a south sport is taken by the winner of a fan vote. If the fan vote winner has already qualified for the race via the Open, the second-most fan votes will get the last spot in NASCAR All-Star Race line-up, and so on. Here's the Open race line-up:

Start Driver Car No. Team 1 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 5 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 6 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 8 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 12 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 14 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 15 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 16 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 17 Timmy Hill * 66 Motorsports Business Management 18 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 19 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 21 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing

What time is the NASCAR All-Star race tonight? NASCAR All-Star race line-up

Start Driver Car No. Team 1 Martin Truex Jr 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas racing 6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Kyle Busch 18 Jose Gibbs Racing 11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 13 Chase Elliot 9 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Jimmy Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Winner of Open Stage 1 18 Winner of Open Stage 2 19 Winner of Open Stage 3 20 Fan vote winner

How to watch NASCAR All-star race? All-Star race time

Indian fans can tune into their TV sets on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM IST. The NASCAR All-Star race will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Select network in India. The race will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App, while Jio TV subscribers can also watch the live action from the Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans in the US can tune into the Fox Sports 1 at 8:30 PM ET. Please note that the All-Star Open starts at 7 PM ET, which is 4:30 AM IST. For a more interactive experience, viewers can head over to NASCAR.com or the NASCAR app to check out an enhanced Race Center, live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the customisable live leaderboard with Scanner, and the return of Drive.

NASCAR All Star race line-up: NASCAR All-Star race paint schemes

We are excited to have @procoretech on the car this week as we try to race our way into the All Star Race. What do you all think of the new scheme? #NASCAR #PoweredbyProcore pic.twitter.com/K3r23e8HEI — LeavineFamilyRacing (@LFR95) July 13, 2020

Excited to be running this #REDsupport paint scheme tomorrow in my first ever @NASCAR #AllStarRace! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Fikz6KCIu7 — Brennan Poole (@brennanpoole) July 14, 2020

