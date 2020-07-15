What Time Is The NASCAR All-Star Race Tonight? Race Line-up, Rules And TV Schedule

Quick links:
The NASCAR All-Star race on Wednesday is amongst the most awaited events of the 2020 NASCAR schedule, and like every other All-Star race, the event is likely to see major experimentation when teams line up at the Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR has announced some key changes ahead of the race and the All-Star is certainly set to feature varied race paint schemes, and restart procedures.
Here’s a look at the NASCAR All-Star race line-up, how to watch NASCAR All-Star race, qualifying rules and timings.
Also Read: NASCAR Or NFS Underground? Racing Company To Bring Back Underglow For All-Star Race
The NASCAR All-Star race line-up consists of points race winners, former All-Star Race winners and full-time drivers who have won Cup Series champions. For a driver to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race he has to meet the following three categories:
If a driver doesn't fall into the above categories, they must race their way into the All-Star Race via the Open, a three-stage sprint that at Bristol consists of two 35-lap segments and a 15-lap shootout at the end. The winner of each segment makes it to the NASCAR All-Star race line-up, while a south sport is taken by the winner of a fan vote. If the fan vote winner has already qualified for the race via the Open, the second-most fan votes will get the last spot in NASCAR All-Star Race line-up, and so on. Here's the Open race line-up:
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Michael McDowell
|34
|
Front Row Motorsports
|2
|
Aric Almirola
|10
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell
|95
|
Leavine Family Racing
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|
JTG Daugherty Racing
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|
Richard Petty Motorsports
|7
|William Byron
|24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|
Roush Fenway Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|
Wood Brothers Racing
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|12
|Ryan Preece
|37
|
JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|JJ Yeley
|27
|
Rick Ware Racing
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|
Rick Ware Racing
|15
|
Brennan Poole
|15
|
Premium Motorsports
|16
|Quin Houff
|00
|
StarCom Racing
|17
|Timmy Hill *
|66
|
Motorsports Business Management
|18
|Joey Gase
|51
|
Petty Ware Racing
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|
Gaunt Brothers Racing
|20
|
John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Ty Dillon
|13
|
Germain Racing
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
Also Read: Wallace Deserves A Slot In NASCAR's All-Star Race
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|
Alex Bowman
|88
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas racing
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Jose Gibbs Racing
|11
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|13
|Chase Elliot
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Jimmy Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Winner of Open Stage 1
|18
|Winner of Open Stage 2
|19
|Winner of Open Stage 3
|20
|Fan vote winner
Indian fans can tune into their TV sets on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM IST. The NASCAR All-Star race will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Select network in India. The race will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App, while Jio TV subscribers can also watch the live action from the Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans in the US can tune into the Fox Sports 1 at 8:30 PM ET. Please note that the All-Star Open starts at 7 PM ET, which is 4:30 AM IST. For a more interactive experience, viewers can head over to NASCAR.com or the NASCAR app to check out an enhanced Race Center, live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the customisable live leaderboard with Scanner, and the return of Drive.
Also Read: NASCAR's Chase Elliott Offers To Take Joel Embiid For A Ride After Getting His New License
To the right, To the right... Check out our paint schemes for Wednesday night’s #NASCAR All-Race @BMSupdates! @FedEx | @BassProShops | @mmschocolate | @craftsman pic.twitter.com/nfW9pij5JJ— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) July 13, 2020
We are excited to have @procoretech on the car this week as we try to race our way into the All Star Race. What do you all think of the new scheme? #NASCAR #PoweredbyProcore pic.twitter.com/K3r23e8HEI— LeavineFamilyRacing (@LFR95) July 13, 2020
Shakin’ things up! Check out @BubbaWallace’s @wwt_inc Chevy for @BMSupdates 🔥#WWTonTrack #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/OJRGDTQ19B— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) July 13, 2020
.@RyanPreece_ is racing his way into the #AllStarRace with a little extra help this weekend from a familiar bunny. 🐰@Energizer | @BMSupdates | #StillGoing pic.twitter.com/hhLJSolfJ1— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) July 13, 2020
Excited to be running this #REDsupport paint scheme tomorrow in my first ever @NASCAR #AllStarRace! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Fikz6KCIu7— Brennan Poole (@brennanpoole) July 14, 2020
Also Read: NASCAR Fight: Harrison Burton And Noah Gragson Throw Punches After Race At Kentucky; Watch