What Time Is The NASCAR All-Star Race Tonight? Race Line-up, Rules And TV Schedule

What time is the NASCAR All Star race tonight? The NASCAR All-Star race is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM (IST) on June 16 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR All-Star race on Wednesday is amongst the most awaited events of the 2020 NASCAR schedule, and like every other All-Star race, the event is likely to see major experimentation when teams line up at the Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR has announced some key changes ahead of the race and the All-Star is certainly set to feature varied race paint schemes, and restart procedures.

Here’s a look at the NASCAR All-Star race line-up, how to watch NASCAR All-Star race, qualifying rules and timings. 

What time is the NASCAR All Star race tonight?  NASCAR All Star race qualifying rules

The NASCAR All-Star race line-up consists of points race winners, former All-Star Race winners and full-time drivers who have won Cup Series champions. For a driver to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race he has to meet the following three categories:

  • Drivers who won a NASCAR points event in either 2019 or 2020
  • Drivers who won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time
  • Drivers who won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete full time

If a driver doesn't fall into the above categories, they must race their way into the All-Star Race via the Open, a three-stage sprint that at Bristol consists of two 35-lap segments and a 15-lap shootout at the end. The winner of each segment makes it to the NASCAR All-Star race line-up, while a south sport is taken by the winner of a fan vote. If the fan vote winner has already qualified for the race via the Open, the second-most fan votes will get the last spot in NASCAR All-Star Race line-up, and so on. Here's the Open race line-up:

Start Driver Car No. Team
1 Michael McDowell 34

Front Row Motorsports
2

Aric Almirola

 10

Stewart-Haas Racing
3 Christopher Bell 95

Leavine Family Racing
4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47

JTG Daugherty Racing
5 Tyler Reddick 8

Richard Childress Racing
6 Bubba Wallace 43

Richard Petty Motorsports
7 William Byron 24

Hendrick Motorsports
8 Chris Buescher 17

Roush Fenway Racing
9 Clint Bowyer 14

Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Matt DiBenedetto 21

Wood Brothers Racing
11 Austin Dillon 3

Richard Childress Racing
12 Ryan Preece 37

JTG Daugherty Racing
13 JJ Yeley 27

Rick Ware Racing
14 Garrett Smithley 53

Rick Ware Racing
15

Brennan Poole

 15

Premium Motorsports
16 Quin Houff 00

StarCom Racing
17 Timmy Hill * 66

Motorsports Business Management
18 Joey Gase 51

Petty Ware Racing
19 Daniel Suarez 96

Gaunt Brothers Racing
20

John Hunter Nemechek

 38

Front Row Motorsports
21 Ty Dillon 13

Germain Racing
22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing

What time is the NASCAR All-Star race tonight? NASCAR All-Star race line-up 

Start Driver Car No. Team
1 Martin Truex Jr 19  Joe Gibbs Racing
2

Alex Bowman

 88

Hendrick Motorsports
3 Ryan Blaney  12  Team Penske
4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas racing
6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
10  Kyle Busch 18 Jose Gibbs Racing
11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
13 Chase Elliot 9 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Jimmy Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Erik Jones 20  Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Winner of Open Stage 1    
18 Winner of Open Stage 2    
19  Winner of Open Stage 3    
20  Fan vote winner    

How to watch NASCAR All-star race? All-Star race time

Indian fans can tune into their TV sets on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM IST. The NASCAR All-Star race will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Select network in India. The race will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App, while Jio TV subscribers can also watch the live action from the Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans in the US can tune into the Fox Sports 1 at 8:30 PM ET. Please note that the All-Star Open starts at 7 PM ET, which is 4:30 AM IST.  For a more interactive experience, viewers can head over to NASCAR.com or the NASCAR app to check out an enhanced Race Center, live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the customisable live leaderboard with Scanner, and the return of Drive.

NASCAR All Star race line-up: NASCAR All-Star race paint schemes

