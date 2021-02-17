When Nate Diaz Claimed He SLAPPED Khabib Nurmagomedov After A Ringside Altercation: Watch

It's well-known that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz are not fond of each other. Even though the two veterans have not clashed in the octagon, the dislike they share is quite evident, with the proof being their frequent social media back and forths. Most recently, Nate Diaz slammed the reigning lightweight champion in his carefree style after The Eagle said that he has no interest in making a return, following his retirement in October 2020. “Khabib is a p***y for real,” Diaz wrote.

However, not all the altercations between the Russian and the Stockton Slugger have happened on social media. The veterans and their teammates have reportedly been involved in two different brawls outside the octagon, with Nate Diaz claiming that he slapped the Eagle on the face on one occasion.

Nate Diaz claims he slapped Khabib Nurmagomedov for laughing at him

The first brawl between the two rivals happened at WSOF 22 in 2015. Khabib Nurmagomedov was at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to cheer for his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who was fighting Diaz's longtime friend, Jake Shields. While talking to Ariel Helwani about the altercation, Nate Diaz claimed that it was Nurmagomedov who provoked him to land the first blow.

Nate Diaz said he was watching the fight, standing behind Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Russian’s teammates. After the bout was over, Jake Shields and his team started taking Diaz’s picture as he was standing behind the current UFC lightweight champion, “just to laugh at me, make fun of me”. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov might have misunderstood the situation which led to Nate Diaz allegedly slapping him.

“[Khabib] is like, ‘Ah, come on, man’ and they’re all laughing, 12 Russian dudes. I slapped him in his face for making fun of me and I’m like, ‘What?’ And he didn’t do nothing," Nate Diaz said. The Stockton Slugger claimed that he even waited for Khabib outside after the event, but the Russian was a no show. “I went to get him again and he ran off,” Diaz added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov disagrees with Nate Diaz

While Nate Diaz claims that Nurmagomedov ran off from the fight, The Eagle remembers the incident differently. The champ shared a video of the altercation on Twitter, claiming that it was Nate Diaz who escaped the fight and not him.

You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it’s clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk pic.twitter.com/xvJoO8thxo — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 13, 2019

The other time the two came face to face was at UFC 239. However, before they could trade any blows, security separated the two and took control of the situation.

