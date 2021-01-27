Who Is Sekou Smith? Reporter Covered NBA Since 2001, Was Highly Regarded For His Work

Renowned NBA analyst Sekou Smith passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 (Wednesday IST). The 48-year-old covered basketball for more than two decades and spent the last 11 years with Turner Sports where he excelled as a TV analyst, podcaster and writer. Sekou is survived by his wife Heather and three children. Here's a look at the life of Sekou Smith and his career before his death.

Sekou Smith career: Sekou Smith NBA TV stint and podcasts

Sekou Smith had graduated from Jackson State University in 1997 and he wrote for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks. He joined Turner Sports in 2009 and worked as a reporter and an analyst for NBA.com and NBA TV. Smith's main shows included “Game Time” and “The Beat,” and he was the host and creator of NBA.com’s “Hang Time” podcast and blog. Smith's last appearance in the podcast was on January 11, more than two weeks prior to his untimely death.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Sekou Smith pic.twitter.com/QyII7bcuXZ — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2021

The 48-year-old mentored countless colleagues in the business as a member of the National Association of Black Journalists including the likes of ESPN reporter Malika Andrews. Smith also was one of a handful of journalists who spent time inside the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, to cover last season's playoffs, including the NBA Finals. Before Smith wrote about the NBA, he covered college football, basketball and baseball for the Jackson Clarion-Ledger (1994 to 2001).

Sekou Smith family

Sekou Smith was revered for his analysis on basketball but was also loved dearly for being a kind and decent person, one with an ever-present smile and a wonderful laugh. The 48-year-old is survived by his wife, Heather, and their three children: Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron. The 48-year-old was fairly active on social media, often sharing pictures of his family during his off-screen time. Smith had posted a photo of his entire family on New Years 2020, before posting a picture of his sons in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The late NBA analyst had shared a beautiful message to his wife along with a photo on Mother's Day last year, hailing her efforts as a mother, wife and teacher.

(Image Courtesy: NBA TV Instagram)