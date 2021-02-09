Who Is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy? Super Bowl Streaker Yuri Andrade Linked To Disgraced YouTuber

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. While fans celebrated the home-ground victory for the Bucs, a streaker ran across the field during the fourth quarter. While the incident was not captured by CBS, fans shot and shared clips of the same online.

We have a STREAKER!!!



The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

Who is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy? Super Bowl streaker was planed by Vitaly Uncensored owner?

While the streaker was identified to be Florida man Yuri Andrade, his name was linked to Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. As per reports, Zdorovetskiy wanted to promote his adult website called 'Vitaly Uncensored'. Andrade — who wore a hot pink leotard —had the words Vitaly Uncensored written on the garment.

We fucking did it 😈 pic.twitter.com/xZ3cGMxCwO — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) February 8, 2021

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is apparently a Russian-American YouTube personality, who runs VitalyzdTv along with his adult site. Last time, the YouTuber had taken Instagram influencer Kinsey Wolanski's help for a similar event. “They said we can’t, we said we will,” he wrote on social media, even attaching a video of the game. He posted both on Twitter and Instagram, giving everyone an idea of the whole incident.

He even updated his Instagram stories, writing how they made it to the field again after five years. He added that he has previously made it to the World Cups and NBA Finals, but finally made it to the NBA Finals.

What is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy net worth?

According to HITC, Zdorovetskiy is worth $7 million. As per reports, he has done various pranks, uploading them on YouTube. HITC added that he also used to model.

Yuri Andrade mugshot

#BREAKING @HCSOSheriff has released the name and mugshot of Yuri Andrade the #SuperBowlLV streaker.. The 31 y/o Boca Raton resident has been charged with 1 trespassing misdemeanor and released on $500 bond.. @TND pic.twitter.com/ZjNkwelYty — Joshua Crompton (@PhillyNewsGuy) February 8, 2021

As per Tampa TV station WFLA, Andrade currently resides in Boca Raton. According to various reports, Andrade was arrested and later charged with trespassing before a $500 bond was posted. As per WLFA records, he was released before 8:00 AM on Monday EST (9:30 PM IST).

USA Today also noted that Andrade described himself as 'self-employed'. When asked, he said he was in 'international business'. He also apparently bragged about the whole deal on his Instagram account. Ha posted a photo about the same, commented on how the official should have been looking at his hips.

