Super Bowl Streaker Reportedly Placed MASSIVE Bet On Himself Before Chiefs-Bucs Game

Super Bowl 2021 was not without a streaker, who ran across the field before being pinned to the ground. While the video of the man running across the field was shared online, he was finally charged with trespassing. As per Tampa TV station WFLA, he has been identified as a 31-year-old man Yuri Andrade, who currently resides in Boca Raton.

Also read | Super Bowl streaker runs on field during fourth quarter, pinned after one spin: WATCH

Did Super Bowl streaker bet on himself?

FAN ON THE FIELD!



"Jim, did you run down there?" pic.twitter.com/FzIfmbKL4x — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2021

According to various reports, Andrade was arrested and later charged with trespassing before a $500 bond was posted. As per WLFA records, he was released before 8:00 AM on Monday EST (9:30 PM IST).

As per a fan's unconfirmed story, he met Andrade at a restaurant before the game. The fan revealed that he was apparently planning on taking a wager on being the streaker. Though no source has confirmed the story, it is said that Andrade made $300,000 from the bet.

Also read | Gisele Bundchen, Camille Kostek recreate epic Brady-Gronk video after Super Bowl 2021

Did Super Bowl streaker win a bet?

Andrade entered the field as a shock element, that too when the fourth quarter was going on. He was wearing what appeared to be a neon pink leotard and shorts, running across the field and evading the police before he was pinned down minutes before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

We have a STREAKER!!!



The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

He managed to get near the end zone before being caught. However, the CBS broadcast did not show him, nor was he mentioned during the commentary. Nevertheless, the people at the game did not forget the scene, capturing videos and sharing them online. It is also reported that while Andrade did not make a bet, he might have been planted by disgraced YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Also read | Tom Brady apologised to 'Class Act' Tyrann Mathieu after Super Bowl altercation

Super Bowl streaker prop bet: Vitaly Uncensored

We fucking did it 😈 pic.twitter.com/xZ3cGMxCwO — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) February 8, 2021

As per WLFA, the entire run was a publicity stunt to advertise an adult website — Vitaly Uncensored. Andrade was apparently planted by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy — who has pulled a similar stunt before. The leotard Andrade wore had the words Vitaly Uncensored written on it. The website is run by Zdorovetskiy, who also tweeted about the incident soon after.

USA Today also noted that Andrade described himself as 'self-employed'. When asked, he said he was in 'international business'. He also apparently bragged about the whole deal on his Instagram account. Ha posted a photo about the same, commented on how the official should have been looking at his hips.

Also read | Super Bowl 2021 celebrations marred as fans try to push away cops and get arrested: WATCH

(Image credits: AP)