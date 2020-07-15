Who Was Jahreau Shepherd? Why Was MMA Fighter Called 'The Nightmare'?

MMA fans across the world were in for a shock on Wednesday after the news of Jahreau Shepherd stabbed to death made headlines. The Jahreau Shepherd death happened at his 30th birthday party on Saturday in South London. With the MMA fighter killed tragically, tributes poured in from across the globe, and here's a look at who was Jahreau Shepherd, the story behind the Jahreau Shepherd stabbed to death, and why he was known as 'The Nightmare'.

Who was Jahreau Shepherd? When was Jahreau Shepherd stabbed?

Jahreau Shepherd, also commonly known as 'The Nightmare', was celebrating his 30th birthday with his mother and close friends. The party included a barbeque on a Saturday night near an estate in Kennington, South London. However, the celebrations quickly turned sour as a British MMA champion, who was Jahreau Shepherd, along with a 26-year-old man were stabbed to death at around 10 pm local time. The police are yet to make any arrests.

In incredibly sad news, it appears that Jahreau “The Nightmare” Shepherd passed away last night evening. He was 30 and 6-2 as a pro with fights in BAMMA, @MTK_MMA and @Bellator_Europe. There are currently no details on what happened. My condolences and thoughts to Jay’s family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vX8yRZAReT — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) July 12, 2020

Who was Jahreau Shepherd? Alpha Talent Management set up crowdfunding for funeral

Jahreau 'the nightmare' Shepherd had a 6-2 win-loss record in professional MMA with five of Jahreau's wins coming through knockouts. Shepherd won titles in both, CEA and UCMMA in his last two bouts. Tanisha Shepherd, who was Jahreau Shepherd's cousin, revealed that the late MMA star 'lived and breathed fighting' and was looking forward to the gyms opening up after the lockdown to prepare himself for another fight.

Alpha Talent Management set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for Jahreau's funeral costs. The Jahreau Shepherd death happened despite rescue efforts from paramedics and contenders.MMA promoters of the killed MMA fighter paid tribute to their incumbent welterweight champion.

Who was Jahreau Shepherd? Why was the late MMA fighter called 'The Nightmare'?

Late MMA fighter beat Quinten de Vreught in February to be crowned welterweight champion at Contenders 29. He was known for his pace and aggression and was subsequently nicknamed as 'The Nightmare' for his fighting style. He was also a member of the London Fight Factory. He was on a win-streak of five fights dating back to 2018 and fought under companies such as Cage Warriors, Bellator, UCMMA and Fusion FC.

Jahreau Shepherd's friends and fans arrived at the scene of the crime yesterday, where dozens of colourful bouquets were left as a tribute. Candles spelling “J Nightmare” and a photo of him proudly holding two championship belts were also left at the spot by his close friends.

