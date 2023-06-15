WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Continues Scripting Milestones, Edges Past CM Punk

Why You Are Reading This: Roman Reigns recently completed 1000 days as the universal champion in WWE, during the June 2 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He is currently the undisputed WWE universal champion, having unified both the titles at WrestleMania 38. Reigns has now gone past former WWE superstar CM Punk to script another major milestone.

Roman Reigns goes past CM Punk to achieve a unique milestone

Roman Reigns continues to shatter records in the WWE days after completing 1000 days as a champion. This time around, the 38-year-old has surpassed a former WWE and current AEW superstar CM Punk to script a unique record. While Punk held the WWE championship for a total of 434 days from November 20, 2011 to January 27, 2013, Reigns has now held the WWE championship for more than 435 days and the Universal championship for over 1000 days.

“It is a milestone in a sea of amazing milestones. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached 1,000 days as champion with a run that includes epic victories over the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more. Reigns is truly operating in God Mode, and it is time for the WWE Universe to acknowledge his dominance on The Island of Relevancy,” WWE said in an announcement as Reigns celebrated 1000 days as a champion.

CM Punk's title run in WWE

CM Punk first won the WWE championship at Money in the Bank in July 2011 and held it for 28 days. He then won the title again on November 20, 2011 at Survivor Series and held it for a total of 434 days. On the other hand, Reigns unified the Universal and WWE championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

When will Roman Reigns next defend his titles?

On the June 2 episode of SmackDown, Reigns celebrated 1000 days as the Universal Champion before the celebration were cut short due to the internal issues in The Bloodline. He is now gearing up to face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at a rare house show appearance this weekend. Mysterio will be fighting Reigns with the undisputed WWE universal championship on the line.