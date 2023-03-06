Huge Match Scraped Off From The WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card, Fans Not Happy

With less than a month remaining for the show of shows to prevail, reports suggest that a major match that was in the works has been removed from the WWE WrestleMania 39 fight card. Much like the last couple of years, this year too the event will be a 2-day affair. At the event matchups like Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar vs Omos, are already in place, however, a fight that was apparently going to bring a superstar into the major spotlight has been taken off.

It's been over a few months since Dominik turned heel and began feud with his father the former WWE champion Rey Mysterio. The two have been at crossroads after Dominik joined the faction Judgment Day, which includes Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest, and as a follow-up, there was a potential face-off at the grandest stage of them all was in discussion. However, as per reported by Xero News, the fixture where a possible storyline could have directed Dominik to beat senior Mysterio and remove the mask off him, possibly sending him into retirement, is off the table.

"Regarding Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, the talks of the match being for Rey's mask seem to be off the table as of recently, but WWE still intend on having the Father vs. Son match in the imminent future," reported Xero News.

WWE WrestleMania 39 match card

Ahead of the prestigious event, some fixtures have been confirmed by the WWE, some will get the stamp in the coming weeks, whereas some are speculated to take place. While Reigns, Lesnar, Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt are certain to enter the arena at the event, liklihood of John Cena returning to fight Austin Theory for the US championship is also on the rise. John Cena will address the WWE Universe on March 6 tapping of Manday Night Raw. Here's the list of confirmed fights.