WWE Raw Results: Huge Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 39

WWE Raw Results: In today's Monday night Raw, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens kicked off the show together. The duo resumed their friendship during the latest episode of SmackDown and furthered their rivalry with the Bloodline. Also on the show, Dominik Mysterio continued to call out his father Rey and laid out the plan to get him to agree to the one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania 39. Moreover, the red brand witnessed the likes of Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Omos, Austin Theory, Charlotte, etc.

Many storylines took shape during this taping of WWE Raw. To summarise, a title match has been fixed for the grandest stage of them all. Let's take a peek at what transpired today.

WWE Raw Results: Matches, segments, and highlights

kick-off: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn opened the show. The two addressed the WWE universe after sharing an endearing moment at the latest SmackDown episode. The duo cleared the air and then was interrupted by The Usos. The talks prevailed on the topic of the WrestleMania match for the tag-team championship. Jimmy disagreed for the match but then Jey communicated to his brother that it is their chance to get rid of the opposite duo once and for all. Thus, the challenge was accepted and at WrestleMania, it will be The Usos vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the unified Tag-Team Championship. After the announcement, the four of them then indulged in a mini battle, where Zayn and Owens prevailed.

Austin Theory vs Montez Ford: After a rollicking start to the show, the United states champion Austin Theory made his way to the ring to face Montez Ford. The match showcased nippy movements from both the wrestlers but as for the result, Theory got the pinfall victory.

Reigns and Usos backstage dialogue: Following Theory's match Roman Reigns had a meeting with The Usos backstage. The Usos justified their beating and promised the Tribal Chief that they won't let him down.

Omos vs Mustafa Ali: Omos, who is set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, did a quick work over Mustafa Ali.

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins segment: Paul came to the ring to address the WWE universe. He was cut by Seth Rollins, who came to the ring and a brawl ensued. Rollins initially dominated Paul but following the intervention of the security officials, the Maverick got the last laugh and struck Rollins again with One Lucky Punch.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Mysterio: Dominik Mysterio got the hard-fought win over Gargano, and after the fight Dominik called out senior Mysterio and said he'll tell his mom, Rey Mysterio's wife to command his husband to agree to fight him at WrestleMania 39.

Edge cuts promo: Edge cut out a dark promo and vowed to unleash his inner demon in the hell in a cell match against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley vs Bayley: Rhea Ripley came to address the WWE Universe ahead of the fight against the SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte. Ripley faced Bayley. The match saw the arrival of the Man Becky Lynch and her entourage, who distracted Bayley from the outside. Ripley picked the pinfall victory over Bayley.

Ricochet vs. Chad Gable: Ricochet got the win via pinfall.

Asuka and Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven: Asuka and Belair picked up the victory and after that Asuka dropped Belair in the ring.

Roman Reigns in-ring appearance: Tribal Chief made his way to the ring and got acknowledgment from the crowd. He was cut by Cody Rhodes, and Reigns did not look pleased by the appearance of Rhodes. Reigns started the war of words and alleged Cody of running away from every challenge. In the process, Reigns mocked Cody by mentioning the Stardust gimmick and also took a jibe at his stint with the AEW. In Reply, Rhodes laid out the repercussions Reigns will fave after mania. After hearing Rhodes, Reigns had enough of the talk and decided to take a leave. Solo Sikoa, who accompanied Reigns was irked by the American Nightmare's comments and hence wasn't willing to leave the ring. Sikoa and Rhodes almost got into some action but Sikoa was stopped by Reigns and was made to retreat.