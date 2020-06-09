WWE RAW Results: Orton Vows To Defeat Edge At Backlash, Rollins Talks To Rey Mysterio

On WWE RAW, fans saw WWE Hall of Famers and former Tag-Team partners Edge and Christian reunite for another ‘The Peep Show’ segment. Rey Mysterio also made an appearance where he talked to Seth Rollins and others about his health and his WWE future. In the main event, Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in a not title match which also featured Nia Jax.

Drew McIntyre also appeared to hype-up his upcoming WWE Backlash match with Bobby Lashley. Many WWE superstars including Randy Orton, Bayley, Sasha Banks and others also featured on this week’s WWE RAW.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins talks to Rey Mysterio via a Zoom call

Seth Rollins joined the WWE RAW commentary team for the remote interview with Rey Mysterio. While giving an update on his injury, The Master of the 619 said that he was at high risk for additional infection, but currently, he’s recovering nicely. Rey Mysterio then looked at Seth Rollins and gave him a warning. He said he will destroy The Monday Night Messiah once he’s medically cleared. In reply, Seth Rollins asked the future WWE Hall of Famer to stop spreading lies and gave him a chance to appear on next week’s WWE RAW and retire openly as a legend.

"You're gonna pay. You're gonna pay for what you did to me and what you put my family through." - @reymysterio to @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zZnJOCEdcv — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 9, 2020

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton interrupts Edge and Christian’s ‘The Peep Show’

Ahead of Edge and Christian’s ‘The Peep Show,’ Charly Caruso interviewed Randy Orton where the 12-time WWE Champion promised to appear on the talk show. At The Peep Show, Christian asked Edge if he’s truly ready for WWE Backlash and Randy Orton. Edge showed confidence and said that he is training hard and will do his best the PPV. The Viper appeared on the screen and vowed to make Edge retire at WWE Backlash.

Charlotte Flair & Asuka defeat The IIconics and Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) via submission in a non-title match

Seth Rollins talks to Rey Mysterio via a Zoom call

Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo defeat Murphy & Austin Theory via pinfall

Edge reunites with Christian on ‘The Peep Show’

Randy Orton vows to end Edge's career at WWE Backlash

The Street Profits and Viking Raiders tied in a decathlon

Andrade defeats Kevin Owens and Angel Garza to become No. 1 contender for the United States Championship

Kurt Angle says he wants Edge to win at Backlash

Drew McIntyre attacks MVP on the VIP Lounge

Bobby Lashley & MVP defeat The Viking Raiders via submission

Charlotte Flair defeats Asuka (c) via pinfall in a non-title match

