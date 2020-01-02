The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Yankees' Don Larsen, The Only Pitcher To Throw A Perfect Game In World Series, Dies At 90

other sports

New York Yankees' legend Don Larsen passed away at the age of 90 on January 1, 2020. Larsen was the only player to pitch a perfect game in the World Series.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yankees

New York Yankees' legend and former pitcher Don Larsen passed away at the age of 90 on January 1, 2020. Larsen was the only player to pitch a perfect game in the World Series. The record came against Brooklyn Dodgers in match 5 of the World Series on October 8, 1956.

Andrew Levy, who is Don Larsen's representative, confirmed the news of the legend's death via a tweet. Don Larsen retired in 1968 after an illustrious 15-year career which started in 1953  During his Major League Baseball career, Larsen pitched for Yankees, St. Louis Browns, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Athletics, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Houston Colt .45s, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. 

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Should've Joined Raiders Instead Of Seahawks According To Derek Carr

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Went 'Beast Mode' For His Seattle Seahawks Comeback, Secret Training Regime

New York Yankees paid their tribute to Don Larsen

Don Larsen's perfect game in the World Series against Brooklyn Dodgers is a record which is yet to be broken. Larsen (while talking about his performance) said, "I never had that kind of control in my life." The New York Yankees released a statement post the legend's death. It called Don Larsen's perfect game as a defining moment for their franchise. The statement also read, “The unmitigated joy reflected in his embrace with Yogi Berra after the game’s final out will forever hold a secure place in Yankees lore. It was the pinnacle of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible, unforgettable things that can take place on a baseball field.”

Also Read | Antonio Brown Impresses New Orleans Saints With Workout But No Deal Imminent

Also Read | Yankees Star James Paxton Welcomes New $324 Million Superstar Gerrit Cole

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG DIGS UP SAVARKAR MENTION
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
PM'S RESPECT-FILLED GESTURE
ARMY CHIEF SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC TV
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
NRC, INTERNAL AFFAIR:MEA TO B'DESH