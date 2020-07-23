Rohit Sharma Wishes 'India's Greatest National Treasure' Chahal On His 30th Birthday

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wished leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his 30th birthday. Sharma referred to Chahal as 'India's greatest national treasure' and remarked that he was the 'Greatest of all time.' The opening batsman also shared a picture of the two from Chahal's young days when he played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Yuvraj Singh's quirky wish

Yuvraj Singh came up with a cheeky birthday wish for his good friend, former RCB team-mate, and Team India's frontline spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who turned 30 on Thursday. Yuzi is known to be a prankster in the Indian team as well as on social media but he was at the receiving end this time around.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Yuvi posted an image of him and Chahal where the duo can be seen having fun on the ground. Wishing the leg-spinner on his 30th birthday, the southpaw asked him whether he should call the wrist-spinner Yuzi Chahal or Mr. Chuha and also advised him to gain some weight. He then asked Chahal to keep entertaining one and all with his funny videos and comments and then wished the RCB cricketer a successful year ahead.

Yuzi Chahal or should I call you Mr. Chuha 🐁 😂 special wishes for you to gain some weight 💪🏻 keep entertaining with your funny videos & comments! Wishing you a successful year ahead, Happy Birthday 🎂 @yuzi_chahal #HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/tK6lpjq0jf — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 23, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2020

Yuzi was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. The Bangalore franchise will be hoping to win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively. Meanwhile, according to multiple sources, it has been learned that the 13th edition of the IPL will be played in UAE from September 26 to November 7 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is waiting for the government's permission for the same.

At the same time, Team India's next two away bilateral limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to Coronavirus fear.

